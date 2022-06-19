Netrakona's rail link with other parts of country snapped due to flood

NETRAKONA, Jun 18: Rail communication of Netrakona district with other parts of the country has remained suspended since Saturday morning as a rail bridge collapsed in Mohonganj upazila of Netrakona district due to flood.

Golam Rabbani, station master of Barohatta Rail Station, said the No 23 rail bridge between Mohonganj and Atitpur Rail Station collapsed in the morning due to strong current of floodwater.

Inter-city train services of 'Mohonganj Express' from

Netrakona was suspended while a local train from Mymensingh and Haor Express' train got stranded at Barohatta Station and Mohonganj station respectively, causing immense sufferings to commuters.

Meanwhile, 39 unions of six upazilas of Netrakona district have been flooded due to onrush of hill water from upstream and heavy downpour in the district, rendering one lakh people marooned. -UNB