Govt decides to shut shops, markets after 8pm

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday asked all concerned to take necessary measures to shut down shops, shopping malls, markets and kitchen markets across the country after 8pm every day.

The instruction was given in a circulation signed by Director General (Administration) Md Ahsan Kibria Siddiqui of Prime

Minister's office said here Friday night.

The notification was issued aimed at saving power and energy against the backdrop of worldwide continued price hike of the power and energy.

Secretaries of ministries and divisions concerned such as public security division, commerce ministry, energy and mineral resources division, local government division, power division, industries ministry, Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments, all the divisional commissioners, deputy inspectors general of police, deputy commissioners and superintendent of police of all divisions and districts have been asked to execute the order strictly in line with section 114 of the Bangladesh Labour Law-2006. -BSS







