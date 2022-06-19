FBCCI urges govt to  rescind plan of closing shops after 8pm till Eid

Businessmen on Saturday urged the government to postpone the decision of the closure of shops, shopping malls, markets, and kitchen markets after 8:00pm till the Eid-ul-Azha.

They come up with this call at the first meeting of the FBCCI Standing Committee on Local Garments (Avhantarin Poshak) held on Saturday at FBCCI in the capital.

Businesses alleged that they are deprived of the full-scale festival centric sale due to 2-year long Covid-19 pandemic and thus incurred huge losses, said a press release.

Thanking the Prime Minister at the meeting, the speakers said that re-breathing with the help of

timely incentive packages, businessmen are working relentlessly to revive the economy. Amid the situation, if the sales close after 8pm, the process of revival will be stumbled.

FBCCI senior Vice-President Mostofa Azad Chowdhury Babu in response to the demands of businessmen, also called for postponing the government decision till Eid-ul-Azha.

"The office goers prefer to visit malls after evening; therefore, the instruction will discourage them to shop, which would put the millions of small and medium entrepreneurs into further loss," he added.

The committee members also called for initiatives to set up a garment village for the manufacturers who produce clothing for domestic market.

They said that garment manufacturers have to procure raw materials from different places and re-package and sell them in the wholesale market which accumulates a huge cost.

A dedicated garment village will ease the business process and reduce the cost and also facilitate buyers to afford clothing at a cheaper price.

Echoing with the demands of the businessmen, Vice President M A Momen assured that the FBCCI would take initiatives to discuss with the concerned ministry in this regard.

"Businesses will face additional challenges after LDC graduation in 2026. Hence, local sector needs to be stronger," he noted.

While chairing the meeting, Committee chairman and president of Bangladesh Avhantarin Poshak Prostutkarak Malik Samity Md. Alauddin Manik said, they meet the huge domestic demand and thus help reduce import cost. The sector would further flourish if it gets bank loan. Director-in-Charge of the Committee Abu Motaleb complains that the tax-officials harass businessmen to some extent in the name of collecting revenue. He calls for the end of such harassment.

FBCCI Director Shafiqul Islam Vorosha and Hafez Harun also spoke at the meeting. Co-Chairmen Hazi M H Mostofa, Md. Abul Khayer, Md. Sarwar Uddin Khan, Hazi Md. Tipu Sultan, Md. Kefayetullah Twinkle and Junaed Ibna Ali were also present, among others, on the occasion. -BSS












