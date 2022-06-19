Low-lying areas in capital go under water

Though the Flood Forecasting and Warning Center (FFWC) under the Bangladesh Water Develop-ment Board (BWDB) forecasts that water level of the rivers around Dhaka city may remain steady, some low-lying areas surrounding the city have been flooded due to incessant rainfall since last few days.

Some areas of the nearby districts of Narayanganj and Gazipur were also seen flooded.

Water level of the rivers of Buriganga, Turga, Balu and Sitalakkhya flowing surrounding the Dhaka, Narayanganj and Gazipur districts and Tongi canal were increasing drastically.

As a result, the low lying areas of Badda, Khilgaon, Goran, Rampura, Jurain,

Demra, Shyampur, Dholaikhal, Kamrangir Char, Kalyanpur, Mirpur, Pallabi, Uttara, Mohammadpur, Dhanmondi, Kalyanpur, Gulshan and Banani were seen waterlogged due to the rain water.

Besides, some lowlands and water bodies of Amin Bazar and Kaundia and Savar of Dhaka district, Tongi, Pubail, Kaliganj and Gazipur of Gazia district and Kadam Rasul, Fatullah, Siddhirganj and Mugra under Narayanganj district were also seen flooded due to rise in the river water due to rain and upstream water.

The FFWC, however, forecast that as the water level of the Ganges-Padma River may steadily rise, water level at Goalondo station at Rajbari district and Sureshwar station at Shariatpur district may continue to rise. As a result, water level at Goalondo and Sureshwar may reach danger level within next seven days.

According to the numerical weather forecast of meteorological agencies, there is chance of medium to heavy rainfall (somewhere very heavy) at some places of the northern and north-eastern regions along with adjoining states of Assam, Meghalaya and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal of India in next 72 hours.

As result the Brahmaputra-Jamuna, the Ganges-Padma, the Surma, the Kushiyara, the Teesta, the Dharla, the Dudkumar and all other major rivers may continue rising in next 48 hours.











