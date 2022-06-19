Video
Local admin allowed to cut roads to flush out flood waters

Published : Sunday, 19 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 163
Staff Correspondent

The government authorities have been permitted to cut the roads of Sylhet region topaving the way of removing flood water quickly. Immediate after recession of flood water, the authorities will be given necessary allocation for repairing or renovation of the broken roads.
At the same time, the authorities of flood affected districts have been asked to conduct necessary relief distribution activities, so that the victim people don't need to suffer. To ensure smooth operation of relief activities, the district administrations have been given adequate allocation of relief products.
Local Government and Rural Development (LGRD) Minister Tajul Islam and
State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Dr Enamur Rahman on Saturday informed media about the government decisions at two separate press conference held in Dhaka.
In the press conference held at his Mintoo Road residence, Tajul Islam said that flood water cannot be removed quickly due to the roads in the Sylhet region. If necessary, the authorities can cut the roads for quick recession of flood water. The roads will be renovated after recession of the flood water.
Following the directives of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, authorities of Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) and Sylhet City Corporation have been keeping vigilance in the area, so that water recession can't be hampered. The LGRD and Department of Public Health Engineering have already opened control room in the area to monitor the overall situation, he added.
He also mentioned that the authority of Sylhet MAG Osmani Memorial Hospital had to face interruption in providing service due to suspension of electricity supply in the hospital after entering flood water. The authority has been asked to use its generators for ensuring supply of power in the hospital.
"The flood situation in the Sylhet region has turned as dangerous this year," he said, adding, "Our main target is to shift the affected people to safe shelters. The people are being evacuated by the administration.  Forces of Bangladesh Army, Navy and other forces, local administration and volunteers have working."
"The marooned flood affected people have been given dry food, relief materials, fresh water and medicine for survival. Some local people have coming forward to help the distressed people. The ministries of Local Government, Health, Shipping and Disaster Management and Relief have been working together," he said, adding, "Immediate steps could be taken as the government had advance preparation."
In the press conference held at his ministry office, Disaster Management and Relief Dr Enamur Rahman said that his ministry has already allocated huge amount of relief materials to local administrations for conducting relief activities in the affected areas. For Sylhet and Sunamganj, it has given Tk 25 crore and 1,500 metric tons of rice for conducting the relief activities and giving cash support.
Citing the recent flood as '122 year's record breaking event', Enamur said the flood situation worsened at some places in India due to incessant rainfall. For the same reason and upstream onrush, flood situation in Bangladesh has also worsened. "The flood water would be receded within a day or two."


