The Bangladesh Army has launched a toll-free helpline for the flood victims of Sylhet and Sunamganj. The stranded people can seek help from the authorities by dialing any of the helpline numbers.

The numbers are 01769177266-68,

01852788000, 01852798800, 01852804477, 01987781144, 01993781144, 01995781144, and 01513918096-8.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Directorate issued a circular in this regard on Saturday.