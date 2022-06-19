Rain induced price hike hits kitchen markets

The prices of daily commodities including rice, pulses, edible oil, flour and vegetables have gone up further due to heavy rains across the country. However, the prices of some spices including local onions have come down. Egg and sugar prices have remained unchanged. Fish and meat are being sold at higher prices.

Grocery traders say supply has been disrupted since the onset of the monsoon. As a result, it is clear that commodity prices will rise.

Besides, vegetable traders said that the supply of vegetables has been reduced for two days. Vegetable fields have been damaged due to floods and heavy rains in different districts of the country. The price of vegetables is rising. However, if flood and rain conditions improve, commodity prices may fall.

While visiting different kitchen markets including Kawranbazar, Fakirapul Bazar, Kaptan Bazar, Mugda Bara Bazar, Khilgaon City Corporation kitchen Market

in the capital this correspondent found that due to the effect of monsoon rains, the supply of vegetables has decreased. Heavy rains have caused floods in many districts of the country. As a result, the supply situation of daily commodities including vegetables is expected to decrease. Due to this, the prices of most of the daily commodities have gone up.

The prices of products like rice, flour and edible oil have gone up further. In particular, although the initiative to reduce the price of rice has been taken by the government, it has virtually no effect on the market. Although the price of paddy has come down further.

As a result, even though the fair price of field level farmers is not ensured, millers, storekeepers and wholesalers are buying and stocking paddy at low prices.

On the other hand, the price of rice is increasing. On Saturday, fine Nazirshail and Miniket rice are being sold in different markets of the capital at Tk 72 to Tk 75. Consumers have to pay Tk 53 to Tk 55 for coarse rice. On the other hand, pajamas and lata rice are being sold in the retail market at Tk 65 to Tk 67.

Haji Nuru Mia, proprietor of Nuru Rice Agency in Karwan bazar kitchen market in the capital told the Daily Observer, the price of rice started rising again. Also now is the rainy season. Rice production declines this season. As a result, prices may rise further. According to the market price of TCB and the Department of Agricultural Marketing, the price of all types of rice has gone up by Tk 2 per kg in the last one week. The price of fine rice has increased the most.

Meanwhile, the price of rice as well as flour is increasing in the local markets. The price of packet flour has gone out of reach. Per kg flour is being sold at Tk 80 to Tk 82 in the retail market. In addition, the reduction in the price of palm oil did not affect the market. Palm oil is being sold at a higher price than before. Although the price fixed by the government is Tk 156 per liter, retail buyers have to buy palm oil at Tk 172 to Tk 175.

However, traders have strategically increased the price of soybean oil once again. Soybeans are being sold at a higher price than the newly fixed price. Every five liter bottle is supposed to be sold at Tk 997 but the buyer has to pay Tk 1,020. Lentils are being sold in the market at Tk 130 to Tk 160.

Eggplant is being sold at Tk 50, gourd Tk 40, green papaya Tk 30, cucumber Tk 40, lemon hali Tk 20, potato Tk 25, onion Tk 38, cauliflower Tk 50, carrot Tk 60, pumpkin Tk 30 each and tomato Tk 80 to Tk 90. Another trader in Kawran Bazar said that everyone had stockpiled rice thinking of the crisis to sell at a higher price. Moreover, he said that there has never been such a crisis in the busy season.

Meanwhile, the price of garlic is increasing step by step. Garlic prices have doubled in three weeks. Buyers now have to pay up to Tk 200 to buy 1 kg of imported garlic.

Rohu fish is being sold Tk 350 to Tk 400, Katal at Tk 300 to Tk 350, Hilsa is being sold at Tk 800 to Tk 1000, Ayr Tk 700 to Tk 800, Pabda Tk 500, Tangra Tk 600, Chital Tk 700, Kai Tk 250 to Tk 350, Shoal Tk 500 and local Magur Tk 650.

Broiler chickens are being sold in the market for Tk 150 to Tk 160. Pakistani Sonali chicken is being sold at Tk 260, local chicken is being sold at Tk 500. Besides, a dozen red eggs cost Tk 115 and a dozen white eggs cost Tk 108. Beef is being sold at Tk 650 to Tk 700 per kg and mutton is being sold at Tk 1000 per kg.

Golam Rahman, president of the Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB), said, "Everyone's back is against the wall. Those who go to the market and feel helpless, all of them have to be vocal. Otherwise the government will not listen."

He further said, "After a few days of increase in the price of goods, government officials and employees will demand an increase in their salaries and allowances." The government may do just that. Ordinary people's income is not increasing. The trouble will be more for them. For that, we have to rein in the daily commodity market now."











