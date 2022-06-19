More rainfall likely in next three days

Northern and northeastern areas of the country likely to experience heavy rainfall in next three days aggravating the flood situation.

According to a bulletin of the Flood Forecasting and Warning Center (FFWC) of BWDB, there is a possibility of medium to

heavy rainfall at some places of the country's northern and northeastern regions along with adjoining states of Assam, Meghalaya and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal of India in the next 72 hours.

As a result, the Brahmaputra, Jamuna, Teesta, Dharla, Dudhkumar and other major rivers may continue rising in the next 48 hours.

"In the next 24 hours, the flood situation may deteriorate in the low lying areas of Kurigram, Gaibandha, Bogura', Sirajganj, Jamalpur, Lalmonirhat, Nilphamari and Rangpur districts in the Brahmaputra basin," the bulletin added.









