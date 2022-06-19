Rain triggers landslides claims 4, injure 11 in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Jun 18: At least four slum dwellers were killed and 11 others injured in a rain-triggered landslide here in the port city on Friday night. The incidents took place in two slum neighbourhoods--on the slopes of hills at Jhil-1 and Bijoy Nagar.

Police sources said a landslide buried a house by the hill at Jhil slum. The Fire Service personnel retrieved four bodies people from under the rubbles.

Akbar Shah Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Wali Uddin Akbar said the deceased were identified as Md Liton, 23 and his younger brother Md Emon, 14, sons of Mojibur Rahman, hailing from

Kawkhali in Phirojpur distrct, and Shahinur Akter, 26, and her younger sister Mainur Akter, 24, daughters of Fazal Hoque of Sadar upazila in Lakshmipur.

Shahinur and her sister Mainur were declared dead by doctor in a local hospital. Their parents, Fazal Haque and Moshara Begum, are still undergoing treatment.

Besides, two brothers Liton and Emon were also killed in another incident of landslide that occurred at city's Bijoy Nagar area of Foy's Lake around 3:30am.

Meanwhile, water-logging has made the civic life miserable. Almost all the low lying areas of Chattogram have gone under water.

The sufferings of the residents of those low lying areas know no bounds.

The low-lying areas including Chawkbazar, Bakalia, Sholakbahar, Agrabad, Patenga, Agrabad CGO Colony, Halisahar, Muradpur, Bohaddarhat, Kapasgola, Parbartak Intersection, KB Aman Ali Road, DC Road, Chandgaon, Sholashahar Gate No. 2, East Nasirabad and Dewanbazar areas were inundated in nearly knee-to-waist-deep water.

Besides, the businessmen of Chaktai and Khatunganj, the business hubs of the country, have been affected as most of the godowns and shops have been submerged.

The commercial activities of Khatunganj and Chaktai have been badly affected due to water-logging for hours together.

According to Patenga Met Office, they have recorded 65mm rainfall in the past 24-hour till 9:00am on Saturday.

Heavy rainfall is likely to continue in Chattogram and its adjacent district during the next 24 hours.

Four mega projects of Chattogram Development Authority (CDA), Bangladesh Army, Water Development Board (WDB) and Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) are now ongoing to remove water-logging from the port city. But these projects, at a collective cost of over Tk 14,000 crore and at different stages of completion, could do nothing to remove the curse of water-logging from Chattogram.











