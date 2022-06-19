Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 19 June, 2022, 8:50 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

7th JCC: Dhaka to focus on water sharing, energy security

Published : Sunday, 19 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 189

Bangladesh will focus on water-sharing of common rivers, energy security and trade issues during the next round of Joint Consultation Commission (JCC) meeting between Bangladesh and India in Delhi on Sunday, officials said.  
Issues related to regional cooperation, better connectivity and relevant projects are likely to be discussed at the 7th JCC
meeting.  
Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen will co-chair the JCC meeting with his Indian counterpart Dr S Jaishankar.  
They had a meeting while attending the third edition of Asian Confluence River Conclave-2022 (NADI) in Guwahati last month.  
Asked about the JCC meeting, the foreign minister said all the issues including border management, issues related to joint rivers and energy security will be discussed.
Bangladesh was seeking the long-delayed meeting of the Joint Rivers Commission but it is not taking place before the JCC.  
"We wanted to have the JRC meeting first," Momen told reporters on Wednesday, adding that Bangladesh will discuss the rivers' issues in the JCC.  
This will be the first physical JCC meeting convened
since the onset of Covid-19 pandemic, with the previous edition held virtually in 2020.  
The JCC will review the entire gamut of bilateral relations, including cooperation in the wake of Covid-19, border management and security, trade and investment, connectivity, energy, water resources, development partnership and regional and multilateral issues, said the Indian External Affairs Ministry on Saturday.  
The two foreign ministers also met in Dhaka recently and stressed on following up the decisions taken at the highest level for their effective implementation for mutual benefit. The sixth meeting of the JCC was held on September 29, 2020. Although Dhaka was scheduled to host the meeting, the meeting was held on a virtual platform due to Covid-19 pandemic.  
Bangladesh and India noted that 2021 was a landmark year for their relationship as the president and the prime minister of India visited Bangladesh in a single year.  The countries celebrated the 50th years of diplomatic ties through the joint celebration of a number of landmark events across the world.  
The meeting will also discuss the schedule of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's visit to India later this year.  
The two countries share 54 common rivers and the Teesta water-sharing deal remains pending despite all preparations in 2011 due to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's opposition.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Netrakona's rail link with other parts of country snapped due to flood
Heavy rain fall swept over different parts of the capital
Govt decides to shut shops, markets after 8pm
FBCCI urges govt to  rescind plan of closing shops after 8pm till Eid
Low-lying areas in capital go under water
Boat crisis hampers rescue efforts in flood-hit Sylhet
Local admin allowed to cut roads to flush out flood waters
Army helpline for Sylhet, Sunamganj flood victims


Latest News
Ctg landslide: 19 shelter centres opened after 4 deaths
Momen for more Bangladesh-India economic bonhomie
FBCCI demands postponing decision of the closure of shops, markets
EC starts talks with political parties over EVM Sunday
Only AL stands beside flood victims: Hasan
'Omanush' released in 41 theatres
Bangladesh staring at defeat against West Indies inside 3 days
Teenage girl commits suicide in Barguna
'DCs earn notoriety of partisanship,' says Akbar Ali Khan
Biden falls from bike but is unhurt
Most Read News
'Agnipath' protests: 12 trains burnt, stations vandalised
Sri Lanka asks govt employees to work from home
British PM in Kyiv on 2nd visit
Assam, Meghalaya floods death toll rise to 31
Sylhet, Sunamganj deluged
Dengue on rise: 29 more hospitalised in 24hrs
4 of two families killed in Ctg landslides
Bangladesh must follow IMDG code
The dream comes true
EU backs Ukraine's 'European dream' as Russia cuts gas supplies
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft