Sylhet, Sunamganj facing extreme levels of floods



Desperation writ large on the faces of Sunamganj dwellers as they confront the worst floods of their life-time. Commuters seen wading through knee deep water on the road during rain on Saturday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Many people took refuge in boats and sheds of the houses while throbbing water all around impeded their movement and threw them into hunger and scarcity of drinking water.

Despite taking various attempts, they failed to save their provisions, cattle and other precious belongings, creating an extreme food crisis.

So the flood victims both in Sylhet and Sunamganj have to spend their days in panic all the time and they are living in endless misery.

Even a good number of flood victims also shared their sufferings and reality on social media to get some help.

The authorities have suspended the movement of trains to and from Sylhet railway station as its platform has gone underwater amid the worsening flood

situation in the district. For now trains will run from Maizgaon Railway Station in Fenchuganj, which is 20 km from Sylhet.

Shahidul Huq, General Secretary of Sylhet Railway Sramik League, said the platform was under six inches of water.

The intercity Parabat Express coming from Dhaka would stop at Maizgaon Railway Station in the afternoon, instead of Sylhet Railway Station, he added.

Earlier in the day, different trains, including the intercity Jayantika Express, left Sylhet railway station as usual, Shahidul said.

However, while the situation is like that then the weather meteorological experts predict that the flood situation deteriorated during the last 24 hours ending at 9 am on Saturday inundating fresh low-lying and char areas due to monsoon rains and onrushing water from upstream in the Brahmaputra basin.

Besides, the power supply to Sylhet has been cut off after the Kumargaon grid station was submerged with flood water.

To avoid accidents, the whole district has been without power since 12 pm, Chief Engineer Abdul Kabir of Sylhet divisional Bangladesh Power Development Board told The Daily Observer.

They mentioned that usually if the rain stops for an hour, the water inside the grid begins to drain. Hence he expressed the hope that the district's power could be restored once the water in the substation receded.

Talking with the Daily Observer, the officials of Bangladesh Water Development Board ( BWDB), said water levels of major rivers marked further rise and were flowing above danger levels at eight points of Kurigram, Jamalpur, Bogra and Sirajganj districts in the basin at 9 am Saturday.

The Dudhkumar was flowing 23cm above danger mark (DM) at Pateshwari while Dharla 22cm at Kurigram, Brahmaputra 70cm at Hatia and 5cm at Chilmari in Kurigram district and 16cm above DM at Fulchhari points in Gaibandha districts this morning.

Besides, the Jamuna was flowing 14cm above danger mark at Bahadurabad in Jamalapur, 17cm at Sariakandi in Bogura and 3cm at Kazipur points in Sirajganj districts at the time. During the last 24 hours, water levels of the Dudhkumar further rose by 14cm at Pateshwari, Dharla by 13cm at Kurigram and Ghagot by 42cm at Gaibandha points in the Brahmaputra basin.

Water levels of the Brahmaputra also rose by 13cm at Noonkhawa, 10cm at Hatia and 17cm at Chilmari and Jamuna rose by 20cm at Fulchhari, 30cm at Shaghata, 38cm at Bahadurabad, 40cm at Sariakandi, 33cm at Kazipur and 38cm at Sirajganj points.

"Meanwhile, water level of the Teesta marked a fall by 30cm during the last 24 hours at Dalia point in Nilphamari to flow 25cm below its danger mark at 9am," said Executive Engineer of the Teesta Barrage division of BWDB Md Asfauddulla.

District Relief and Rehabilitation Officer (DRRO) Md Motahar Hossain said the district administration has already allocated 25 tonnes of rice and Taka one lakh for distribution among flood-hit people of Gangachara upazila.

"Besides, 20 tonnes of rice have been allocated in advance for distribution among flood-affected people when and where necessary in flood-prone Kawnia, Pirgachha and Mithapukur upazilas of the district," he added. Our Kurigram correspondent said that at least one lakh people from nine upazila have been trapped with flood water.

Besides, the water level of major rivers including Dharala, Brahmaputra, Dudh Kumar were crossing above danger level that caused new areas also to be flooded.

Kurigram DRRO Abdul Hye Sarker said the district administration has already allocated 295 tonnes of rice, Taka 14.50 lakh and 1,000 packets of dry foods for distribution among flood-hit people of all nine flood-hit upazilas in the district.

"Besides, the district administration has allocated Taka 18.95 lakh for distribution of baby foods and Taka 17.75 lakh for fodders of cattle heads of flood affected people of Kurigram district," he added.

Divisional Commissioner Md Abdul Wahhab Bhuiyan said the government has launched relief operations for flood-affected people following inundation of low-lying areas in the affected districts in the upper Brahmaputra basin.

"The Deputy Commissioners, Upazila Nirbahi Officers, public representatives, disaster management committee members and BWDB officials are monitoring the flood situation to take immediate steps in Rangpur division," he said.

However, a total of 45, 000 people in Chilmari Upazila, under Kurigram district have been trapped with flood water due to continuous water increasing in Brahmaputra. The flood victims were struggling not only to save their lives but also their domestic animals including cows, goats, and ducks.

Kulaura (Moulabibazar) correspondent informed that the Falay embankment in Karmadhay, under Kulaura was about to break down that spread huge panic among local villagers. The flood water also entered into a few villages including Babnia, Mohishmara, Karmadha, Bari, Hasimpur and many others and caused enormous sufferings.

Asked Mulvibazar District Commissioner Mir Nahid, he had already informed the Water Development Board and they were taking necessary steps.

He also noted that they are having plenty of relief materials and he also had asked Upazila Nirbahi Officer to pay visit to the respective areas and take necessary steps, he added.

However, our Gaibandha correspondent said that low lying areas of Brahmaputra river basins of four upazilas in the district have been flooded in Gaibandha creating huge sufferings to the flood victims.

The officials of Bangladesh Water Development Board ( BWDB) said that, the water level of the Brahmaputra river rose 0.13 cm during the last 24 hours ending 3 pm of Saturday due to incessant rainfall and onrush of hilly waters from the upstream.

The low lying areas of chars that have been submerged include Sundarganj, Sadar, Fulchhari and Saghatau upazila.

The standing crop fields of the chars went under flood water making the growers more worried about their food security.

The flood water also entered the houses of the char people as a result, many of the flood victims have taken shelter on the higher places and are passing their days and nights in hardship. With the rise of water level of the river, the intensity of river erosion has also increased in char areas of the upazilas.

Sokmol Hossain, a resident of Kunderpara Gana Unnayan Academy, said that if such type of erosion by the river continues for a few days, then it would be devoured by the river very soon. Talking to the Daily Observer, Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer, Shariful Alam said that he had paid a visit to the flood affected char areas of the upazila and assured the food victims of providing rice as relief materials to them immediately to mitigate their sufferings.

Abu Raihan, Executive Engineer of BWDB said that they were monitoring the flood and river erosion in the district closely.

Long areas of at least 25 villages in four border unions have been inundated by flood due to the collapse of the Howrah River dam in Brahmanbaria.

At least four lakh people in eight districts of Netrokona have been trapped with flood water due to increasing water in various rivers.

The districts are Kalmakanda, Durgapur, Barhatta, Mohonganj, Atpara, Modan, Khaliyajuri and Netrokona Sador. The rail communication in Mohangong has totally stopped and all the educational institutions have been opened for the flood victims.

However, besides coastal area of southwestern part of Bangladesh also facing extreme sufferings due to excessive rain water and increasing water in the rivers.













