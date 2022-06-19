Video
140 medical teams formed to serve flood victims

Published : Sunday, 19 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 193
Staff Correspondent  

Health Minister Zahid Maleque said that 140 medical teams including doctors, nurses, civil surgeons, SPs, DCs and officials from the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief, have been formed to serve the flood victims across the country.
They are working in upazilas and unions level. A coordination committee has been formed in Dhaka.
Zahid Maleque made the remark while he was speaking as chief guest at the tri-annual conference of the Manikganj district women's Awami League at Manikganj Government Devendra College on Saturday.
The Health Minister said, "Everyone on the committee is working together. They are taking everything which is need like saline, water purification tablets and other treatments materials. They are serving the people through boats and speedboats as the roads are flooded."
"The floodwaters have also inundated Sylhet Osmani Medical College. There is no electricity. We have continued the activities of that hospital through generators. The government is doing everything. The Prime
Minister Sheikh Hasina is looking into the matter and giving directions," he added.
The Minister further said that coronavirus infection is also increasing in the country. We also need to be aware of this. People must wear a face mask and if someone has not been vaccinated, he or she must take vaccine.


