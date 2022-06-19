Condition of BD good when world in economic turmoil: Anisul

Law Minister Anisul Huq on Saturday said economic situation of Bangladesh is still good where the world economy is in turmoil due to Ukraine-Russia war and coronavirus.

The Law Minister made the comment while speaking as chief guest at the AGM (annual general meeting) of the Bangladesh Registration Service Association (BRSA) at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in the capital.

As per the system, to be considered financially prosperous, a country has to have enough reserve to pay import bills for 3 months, but we have reserve to pay the import bills of more than 7 months. The world economy is now in turmoil due to the Ukraine-Russia war and the coronavirus epidemic. Pakistan has the capacity to pay 2 months and Sri Lanka only 1 day import bill, where Bangladesh has much more in comparison with these countries, the Law Minister explained.