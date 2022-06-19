Dengue on rise: 40 new patients hospitalised

After a few months of low dengue figures, cases are creeping up again in Bangladesh.

The country confirmed 40 more dengue - a viral infection - cases in the 24 hours to Saturday morning. Thirty-nine new patients were admitted to the hospitals of Dhaka and one outside it, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

One hundred and fifteen dengue patients, including 111 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country. This year, the DGHS has recorded 730 dengue cases and 615 recoveries so far. The directorate has not yet reported any death from the mosquito-borne viral disease. Dengue - a leading cause of serious illness and death in some Asian and Latin American countries - was first reported in Bangladesh in 2000 and claimed 93 lives. In three years, the fatality number almost fell to zero.

However, 105 dengue patients, including 95 in Dhaka division, died in 2021. Dengue is found in tropical and sub-tropical climates worldwide, mostly in urban and semi-urban areas. -UNB