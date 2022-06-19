Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 19 June, 2022, 8:49 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Fighting hate speech a job for everyone: UN chief

Published : Sunday, 19 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 151

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said hate speech is a danger to everyone and fighting it is a job for everyone.
"This first International Day to Counter Hate Speech is a call to action. Let us recommit to doing everything in our power to prevent and end hate speech by promoting respect for diversity and inclusivity," he said.
In a message on the International Day for Countering Hate Speech, the UN chief on Saturday said hate speech incites violence, undermines diversity and social cohesion, and threatens the common values and principles that bind them together.
"It promotes racism, xenophobia and misogyny; it dehumanizes individuals and communities; and it has a serious impact on our efforts to promote peace and security, human rights, and sustainable development," Guterres said.
He said words can be weaponized and cause physical harm and the escalation from hate speech to violence has played a significant role in the most horrific and tragic crimes of the modern age, from the antisemitism driving the Holocaust, to the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda. The internet and social media have turbocharged hate speech, enabling it to spread like wildfire across borders, said the UN chief.     -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dengue on rise: 40 new patients hospitalised
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir
Fighting hate speech a job for everyone: UN chief
Govt busy with Padma Bridge opening ignoring flood victims’ plight: BNP
30 houses gutted in Gazipur fire
Padma Bridge opens door of economic  potential: Speaker
Open KL market to ensure ‘zero migration cost’: Local agents
Covid: 304 new cases reported in 24hrs


Latest News
Ctg landslide: 19 shelter centres opened after 4 deaths
Momen for more Bangladesh-India economic bonhomie
FBCCI demands postponing decision of the closure of shops, markets
EC starts talks with political parties over EVM Sunday
Only AL stands beside flood victims: Hasan
'Omanush' released in 41 theatres
Bangladesh staring at defeat against West Indies inside 3 days
Teenage girl commits suicide in Barguna
'DCs earn notoriety of partisanship,' says Akbar Ali Khan
Biden falls from bike but is unhurt
Most Read News
'Agnipath' protests: 12 trains burnt, stations vandalised
Sri Lanka asks govt employees to work from home
British PM in Kyiv on 2nd visit
Assam, Meghalaya floods death toll rise to 31
Sylhet, Sunamganj deluged
Dengue on rise: 29 more hospitalised in 24hrs
4 of two families killed in Ctg landslides
Bangladesh must follow IMDG code
The dream comes true
EU backs Ukraine's 'European dream' as Russia cuts gas supplies
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft