Govt busy with Padma Bridge opening ignoring flood victims’ plight: BNP

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir alleged, "The government is busy organizing inaugural programme of the Padma Bridge ignoring the plight of the flood victims of Sylhet and Sunamganj."

He has made the allegation while addressing the BNP North conference of several wards at Bhatara in the capital on Saturday.

Fakhrul said, "People are in dire straits for not resolving the water issue with India and building unplanned dams inside the country. He also called on the government to immediately stand beside the flood victims."

Fakhrul complained, "The government is busy inaugurating the Padma Bridge without helping the flood-affected people in different districts including Sylhet and Sunamganj."

He said, "The whole country is flooded today. Starting from Sylhet-Sunamganj to North Nilphamari, Lalmonirhat, Kurigram, the whole region is submerged in flood waters. Because all the doors of Farakka dam have been opened. "

Mentioning that the flood situation is likely to deteriorate further, the BNP leader said, "Water level of Padma, Meghna and Jamuna is rising. The flood waters will drown people, destroy crops and livestock. It is the government's responsibility to prevent flooding and reduce the damage."

The BNP Secretary General complained, "This government has not been able to reach a common water sharing agreement with India even in the last one decade. For a long time the Teesta water agreement remains in papers only, it has not been implemented till date. It is not possible to handle the flow of water if the sluice the gates of Farakka were suddenly opened.

Demanding immediate declaration of flood-prone areas as inaccessible areas, Mirza Fakhrul said, "The government is busy with festivals at this difficult times. They are so busy with the inauguration of the Padma Bridge that there is no time to look after the welfare of the people. "

He further said, "Awami League apprehend a danger of a big accident on the day of the inauguration of Padma Bridge. But they do not say clearly what the accident could be."

Fakhrul Islam also said, "Awami League itself cause accidents and put the blame on the BNP."

BNP Secretary General said, "Commodity prices have gone up abnormally. Electricity prices will be further increased. Gas prices have been raised. Stop cutting people's pockets in this way and stop laundering money," he added.

He also said, "There would be no election in the country without a neutral government. Because people know the real character of the Awami League."

Convener of 39th Ward BNP SM Kamrul Islam presided over the conference while Convener of Dhaka Metropolitan North BNP Aman Ullah Aman and Member Secretary Aminul Haque addressed the conference.












