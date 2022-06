GAZIPUR, Jun 18: Thirty houses of two colonies were gutted in a fire in Chandra area of Kaliakoir upazila of Gazipur district on Saturday.

Saiful Islam, in-charge of Kaliakoir Fire Service, said the fire originated from an electric short circuit gutted the houses in the morning.

On information, two firefighting units rushed to the spot and extinguished the blaze after one and one and half hours of frantic efforts.

No causalities were reported, he said. -UNB