Padma Bridge opens door of economic  potential: Speaker

"This bridge is a complete reflection of the people's confidence in the Prime Minister. Therefore, the construction of 'Padma Bridge' is a symbol of turning around this country, a symbol of self-reliance, a symbol of not accepting defeat and a symbol of victory," Dr Shirin said.

She said the Padma Bridge would revolutionize the industry by connecting Mongla and Payra ports. The bridge will contribute to the country's overall GDP growth by creating trade opportunities domestically and internationally, especially in South Asia and will improve the socio-economic and living standards of Southwestern people. The speaker hoped that the bridge would be considered as a milestone for development of unfortunate people of the bank of the Padma River.

Dr Shirin said that the Padma Bridge is the proof of Bangladesh's progress by defeating all conspiracies, adding, "The World Bank withdrew its funding from the Padma Bridge on the basis of notion of corruption. Such a conspiratorial decision is direct conflict of the World Bank's goals and objectives." -BSS











