Schools, colleges in flood affected areas to be turned into shelters



Flood Havoc In The Country

The notice signed by Prof Nehal Ahmed, DSHE director general was issued on June 17.

"Take necessary measures to use the establishments as temporary shelters in order to provide flood-affected people safety and shelter," read the notice.

Earlier, almost 90 per cent of the area in Sylhet and Sunamganj has been submerged due to continuous heavy rains and hilly water coming down from Meghalaya, India. These two districts have witnessed the worst floods in memory. Millions of people are being forced to leave their homes and go to shelters. Power supply to two districts has been cut off.

Most of the area is cut off by road. Lot of people trapped in waterlogged conditions. There is a severe shortage of essential food and clean water in the flood-hit areas. Services are being disrupted as water is entering hospitals and clinics. Many sick people are unable to go to the hospital due to lack of transportation problems. Almost all roads in towns and villages are under water.

In this situation, the army and navy have joined the rescue operation in the affected areas. Besides, various units of fire service, coast guard and police are also working to rescue and provide food aid to the flood victims.

The government has postponed this year's SSC and equivalent examinations due to floods.













