BFUJ demands 60pc interim allowances for journos



Leaders and members of Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists form a human chain in Rajshahi on Saturday demanded 60 per cent interim allowances for journalists. photo: observer

The leaders of the apex body of the journalist community expressed the demand while addressing a human-chain-cum-rally in Rajshahi.

BFUJ organized the function at Kadirganj crossing in association with Rajshahi Union of Journalists (RUJ) to press home eight-point demands prior to the executive committee meeting of the apex body.

With BFUJ President Omar Faruque in the chair, the function was addressed, among others, by Former President of BFUJ Monjurul Ahsan Bulbul, its vice-President Madhusudan Mondal, Secretary General Dip Azad, Treasurer Khairuzzaman Kamal and leaders of ten other units.

Omar Faruque said the price hike of essential items has increased the living costs, also putting the journalist community into financial hardship.

He said the interim allowance is needed for the journalists to cope with the price hike of essential items before the formation of the 10th wage board.

He also called for fulfilling their eight-point demands, including an amendment to the 9th Wage Board Award for reinstating the facilities for journalists enjoyed under the previous wage board awards within the quickest possible time and its implementation.

The eight-point demand of BFUJ includes immediate passage of Mass Media Employees (Conditions of Service) Act, amendment and implementation of the Ninth Wage Board Award, giving appointment letter to journalists in all media houses and regular payment of salary-allowance and arrears, formulating National Broadcasting Act, ensuring justice for killing and torturing of journalists, introducing retirement allowance/pension for unemployed journalists above 60 years and ensuring land allocation for housing project for journalists.

