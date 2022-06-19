Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 19 June, 2022, 8:48 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

BFUJ demands 60pc interim allowances for journos

Published : Sunday, 19 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 156
Our Correspondent

Leaders and members of Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists form a human chain in Rajshahi on Saturday demanded 60 per cent interim allowances for journalists. photo: observer

Leaders and members of Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists form a human chain in Rajshahi on Saturday demanded 60 per cent interim allowances for journalists. photo: observer

RAJSHAHI, Jun 18: Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ) leaders on Saturday demanded 60 per cent interim allowances for journalists to help them mitigate their financial constraints due to price hike of daily essential commodities.
The leaders of the apex body of the journalist community expressed the demand while addressing a human-chain-cum-rally in Rajshahi.
BFUJ organized the function at Kadirganj crossing in association with Rajshahi Union of Journalists (RUJ) to press home eight-point demands prior to the executive committee meeting of the apex body.
With BFUJ President Omar Faruque in the chair, the function was addressed, among others, by Former President of BFUJ Monjurul Ahsan Bulbul, its vice-President Madhusudan Mondal, Secretary General Dip Azad, Treasurer Khairuzzaman Kamal and leaders of ten other units.
Omar Faruque said the price hike of essential items has increased the living costs, also putting the journalist community into financial hardship.
He said the interim allowance is needed for the journalists to cope with the price hike of essential items before the formation of the 10th wage board.
He also called for fulfilling their eight-point demands, including an amendment to the 9th Wage Board Award for reinstating the facilities for journalists enjoyed under the previous wage board awards within the quickest possible time and its implementation.
The eight-point demand of BFUJ includes immediate passage of Mass Media Employees (Conditions of Service) Act, amendment and implementation of the Ninth Wage Board Award, giving appointment letter to journalists in all media houses and regular payment of salary-allowance and arrears, formulating National Broadcasting Act, ensuring justice for killing and torturing of journalists, introducing retirement allowance/pension for unemployed journalists above 60 years and ensuring land allocation for housing project for journalists.
Omar Faruque said if the 8-point demand isn't met, the journalists will be bound to take to the streets.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BFUJ demands 60pc interim allowances for journos
Core foundation of AL’s strength is people: Amu
Dhaka’s air quality turns ‘moderate’
RCC developing 44 graveyards, Eidgahs in Rajshahi city
Ctg Mayor Rezaul’s house flooded
A father equals to 100 teachers, says Iqbal Sobhan Chy
NU postpones B.Ed honours exams due to flood
e-Cab holds its first ever election today


Latest News
Ctg landslide: 19 shelter centres opened after 4 deaths
Momen for more Bangladesh-India economic bonhomie
FBCCI demands postponing decision of the closure of shops, markets
EC starts talks with political parties over EVM Sunday
Only AL stands beside flood victims: Hasan
'Omanush' released in 41 theatres
Bangladesh staring at defeat against West Indies inside 3 days
Teenage girl commits suicide in Barguna
'DCs earn notoriety of partisanship,' says Akbar Ali Khan
Biden falls from bike but is unhurt
Most Read News
'Agnipath' protests: 12 trains burnt, stations vandalised
Sri Lanka asks govt employees to work from home
British PM in Kyiv on 2nd visit
Assam, Meghalaya floods death toll rise to 31
Sylhet, Sunamganj deluged
Dengue on rise: 29 more hospitalised in 24hrs
4 of two families killed in Ctg landslides
Bangladesh must follow IMDG code
The dream comes true
EU backs Ukraine's 'European dream' as Russia cuts gas supplies
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft