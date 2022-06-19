Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 19 June, 2022, 8:48 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Core foundation of AL’s strength is people: Amu

Published : Sunday, 19 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 152

Awami League (AL) Advisory Council Member and 14-Party alliance spokesperson Amir Hossain Amu on Saturday said the main base of the ruling AL's power is the people of the country.
"We (AL) have no lord or boss abroad. The AL is not a hostage to any power. The power of AL is the people of this country," he said.
The AL leader said this while addressing a jubilant procession in front of the central office of AL at Bangabandhu Avenue here.
The 14-Party alliance organized this procession along with a discussion to congratulate Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for the construction of Padma Bridge with the country's own funds.
Referring to June 25 as another victory for the Bengali nation, he said people will rejoice on the day of inauguration of Padma Bridge (June 25) in the same way the countrymen rejoiced after achieving victory in 1971.
"This (Padma Bridge) is another victory for us. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has proved that the Bengali nation does not bow down to anyone," he added.
Speaking on the occasion, Bangladesh Workers Party President Rashed Khan Menon said that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has built the Padma Bridge with the country's own funds and this bridge is a symbol of empowerment and confidence of the country.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BFUJ demands 60pc interim allowances for journos
Core foundation of AL’s strength is people: Amu
Dhaka’s air quality turns ‘moderate’
RCC developing 44 graveyards, Eidgahs in Rajshahi city
Ctg Mayor Rezaul’s house flooded
A father equals to 100 teachers, says Iqbal Sobhan Chy
NU postpones B.Ed honours exams due to flood
e-Cab holds its first ever election today


Latest News
Ctg landslide: 19 shelter centres opened after 4 deaths
Momen for more Bangladesh-India economic bonhomie
FBCCI demands postponing decision of the closure of shops, markets
EC starts talks with political parties over EVM Sunday
Only AL stands beside flood victims: Hasan
'Omanush' released in 41 theatres
Bangladesh staring at defeat against West Indies inside 3 days
Teenage girl commits suicide in Barguna
'DCs earn notoriety of partisanship,' says Akbar Ali Khan
Biden falls from bike but is unhurt
Most Read News
'Agnipath' protests: 12 trains burnt, stations vandalised
Sri Lanka asks govt employees to work from home
British PM in Kyiv on 2nd visit
Assam, Meghalaya floods death toll rise to 31
Sylhet, Sunamganj deluged
Dengue on rise: 29 more hospitalised in 24hrs
4 of two families killed in Ctg landslides
Bangladesh must follow IMDG code
The dream comes true
EU backs Ukraine's 'European dream' as Russia cuts gas supplies
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft