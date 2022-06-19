Core foundation of AL’s strength is people: Amu

Awami League (AL) Advisory Council Member and 14-Party alliance spokesperson Amir Hossain Amu on Saturday said the main base of the ruling AL's power is the people of the country.

"We (AL) have no lord or boss abroad. The AL is not a hostage to any power. The power of AL is the people of this country," he said.

The AL leader said this while addressing a jubilant procession in front of the central office of AL at Bangabandhu Avenue here.

The 14-Party alliance organized this procession along with a discussion to congratulate Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for the construction of Padma Bridge with the country's own funds.

Referring to June 25 as another victory for the Bengali nation, he said people will rejoice on the day of inauguration of Padma Bridge (June 25) in the same way the countrymen rejoiced after achieving victory in 1971.

"This (Padma Bridge) is another victory for us. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has proved that the Bengali nation does not bow down to anyone," he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Bangladesh Workers Party President Rashed Khan Menon said that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has built the Padma Bridge with the country's own funds and this bridge is a symbol of empowerment and confidence of the country. -BSS











