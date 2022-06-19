Video
Dhaka’s air quality turns ‘moderate’

Published : Sunday, 19 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 147

Dhaka's air quality has turned 'moderate', all thanks to monsoon showers in different parts of the country.
With an air quality index (AQI) score of 56 at 09:08am on Saturday, the metropolis ranked 41st in the list of world cities with the worst air quality.
An AQI between 50 and 100 is considered 'moderate' with an acceptable air quality however; there may be a moderate health concern for a very small number of people who are unusually sensitive to air pollution.
Saudi Arabia's Riyadh, Indonesia's Jakarta and Kuwait's Kuwait City occupied the first three spots in the list, with AQI scores of 303, 170 and 168, respectively.
An AQI between 101 and 200 is considered 'unhealthy', particularly for sensitive groups.
Similarly, an AQI between 201 and 300 is said to be 'poor', while a reading of 301 to 400 is considered 'hazardous', posing serious health risks to residents.
AQI, an index for reporting daily air quality, is used by government agencies to inform people how clean or polluted the air of a certain city is, and what associated health effects might be a concern for them.     -UNB


