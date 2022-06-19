Video
RCC developing 44 graveyards, Eidgahs in Rajshahi city

Published : Sunday, 19 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 153

RAJSHAHI, Jun 18: Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) has been developing 44 graveyards and eidgahs with an estimated cost of around Taka 93.82 crore at different places in the city aimed at creating sound atmospheres in the sacred places.
Various physical infrastructures, including construction of demarcation wall, walkway, earth-dumping, janaja shed and washing places are being developed.
The development works are being implemented as part of RCC's Taka 2,993-crore project titled 'Integrated Urban Infrastructure Development in Rajshahi City'.
City Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton on Saturday visited some of the construction sites himself to see the progress of the works.
Ward Councilors Mahatab Chowdhury and Anwarul Amin Azab, Engineering Adviser of the project Ashrafrul Haque, Chief Engineer Shariful Islam and Superintending Engineer Nur Islam accompanied the mayor during the time.     -BSS


