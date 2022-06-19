A father equals to 100 teachers, says Iqbal Sobhan Chy



Editor of the Daily Observer Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury speaks at a media advocacy meeting as chief guest organized by the private NGO 'Light House' at the Bangladesh Shishu Kalyan Parishad auditorium in city on Saturday. photo: observer

He made the remark while speaking as chief guest at a media advocacy meeting organized by a private NGO 'Light House' on Saturday in collaboration with USAID Happy Life Project, Pathfinder International at the Bangladesh Shishu Kalyan Parishad auditorium.

Light House Chief Executive Haroon Ur Rashid presided over the meeting while Bangladesh Editors Forum Member Secretary Farooq Ahmed Talukder, Director of Light House Md Salauddin, among, other media persons were present at the meeting.

Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury said in all countries of the world, a man named 'Baba' is the main bread-earner of a family and the executor of all kinds of expenses. The father has to take care of the children, wife and other people in the family to guide them and above all to take care of them.

Haroon Ur Rashid said that the Light House is working on sexual and reproductive health of youth and adolescents in selected wards of the City Corporations of Dhaka North, Dhaka South and Gazipur and five upazilas of Gazipur district with the help of Pathfinder International. Under the project, health education and treatment is being provided to the youth and adolescents through referrals.

The Light House has taken the initiative to celebrate 'International Father's Day, 2022' in order to evaluate the contribution of fathers in the family and society.











