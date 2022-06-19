Video
NU postpones B.Ed honours exams due to flood

Published : Sunday, 19 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 194

The ongoing B.Ed semester exams of the first and second year of 2020 under the National University (NU) have been postponed due to worsening the ongoing flood situation.
"Due to the deteriorating flood situation, only B.Ed Honors 1st year second semester of 2020 and B.Ed Honors 2nd year fourth semester of 2020examinations under the National University (NU) have been postponed till further notice," said an official notice signed by Public Relations office Director of the NU, Md Ataur Rahman.
 The revised schedule of these two suspended examinations will be communicated to all concerned later, the notice added.    -BSS


