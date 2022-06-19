

Impressive decline in child, maternal mortality rates



It rightly evokes the sweet memories of our Prime Minister's receiving the UN award for Bangladesh's remarkable success in achieving the Millennium Development Goals, especially in cutting infant mortality in 2010.



According to a recent World Bank estimate as cited in the report, current infant mortality rate in country dropped to 21 for 1,000 live births from previous 141 per 1,000 births during independence. It is an 85 percent decline in last five decades in terms of infant mortality rate reduction.



Similarly, the country also marked a sharp fall in maternal mortality rate. According to Health and Family Welfare Ministry, country's maternal mortality dropped to 165 per lakh in recent times from 269 per lakh in 2009.



We believe, if our current zeal and goodwill in combating infant and maternal mortality continues unhindered, we as a nation will soon be able to reach the SDG 3.



Needs be mentioned, SDG 3 has set a universal target to keep maternity mortality below 70 per 10,000 live births and that of newborn to 12 per 1000 live births by 2030.



Reassuringly, the global recognition of our contribution to improving child birth rate, echoed in the recent WB statistics, would undeniably inspire our health sector to perform even better.



Although we topped the race and became a model in South Asia in cutting child mortality rate, yet, it could have been even better had child delivery process, including pre and post natal care were not left into the hands of traditional practices.



It is an undeniable reality that many complicated issues related to child birth in our rural areas, are still controlled by untrained traditional midwives.



In this case, we think, if pregnancy cases are handled in rural health-care centres, equipped with all modern medical facilities and well-trained doctors and nurses, more neonates and mothers can be saved.



However, we suggest the authority concerned not to rest on their laurels in this regard, because holding on to any success is no less difficult than achieving it. Moreover, success in containing child mortality rate will find meaning only then when these children will turn assets for the nation.



Lest we forget, bringing down mortality rate will be of little use if our children lack in proper physical and mental development due to lack of adequate nutrition.



Keeping the vast majority of our children undernourished while aiming for progress will simply remain a distant dream. Rather, it must float in the government's family planning policy so that our children do not turn into a burden on our shoulders.



Finally, we congratulate the field workers of the Directorate of Family Planning. They are the ones to have played the pivotal role in bringing down child and maternal mortality rates.



Obviously, it would have been impossible, had they not reached every doorstep of remote villages with urgent treatment and fast aid ignoring heat, rain and cold.

