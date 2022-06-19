A day to remember

Dear Sir

Father's Day honours and celebrates the men who have taken on the pivotal role of fatherhood. If the mother is known for providing comfort, food, emotional strength, and love, the father is the pragmatist, pillar of strength, and provider of financial support who works shoulder to shoulder with the mother to raise their children to become successful and responsible adults who will again fulfill the role of a parent, in tune with the flow of life.



Father's Day is intended to recognize the invaluable contributions of fathers in our society and to inspire us to admire their unwavering hard work and sacrifices for the child, the family, and wider community. Demonstrate your gratitude by writing a letter to your father or telling him how much he means to you.



Every father has a special place in the hearts of his children, and the world celebrates Father's Day every year on the third Sunday of June to honor his contributions. Let everyone work together to make this Father's Day 2022 one to remember for those who deserve it the most - our fathers.



Afsana Rubaiyat

Student at North South University

