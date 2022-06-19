





Decision-making power of our rural women



According to the dictionary definition, decision-making is the mental process (cognitive process) resulting in selecting a course of action among several alternatives. Every decision-making process produces a final choice, and the output can be an action or an opinion of choice. Power is a measure of a person's ability to control the environment around them, including another person's behaviour.



Here, decision-making power refers to someone's authority to become something according to their choice. A study assessed the decision-making power of rural women at the household level using some indicators. The study mentioned that males are the supreme authority to decide any household issue in our society. Sending children to school is one of the issues where most males make decisions.



The study found that about over one-fourths (25.9%) of the respondents mentioned that only husbands decided to send their children to school. On the other hand, about three-fourths (74.1%) of the respondents opined that husband and wife jointly decided to send their children to school. Women in our society cannot visit relatives and friends whenever they wish, and they must seek permission from their male counterparts to visit relatives. This is due to the patriarchal social system where the male alone decides everything.



In the present research, around 70.6 percent of the respondents mentioned that only the husband decided to visit women with relatives and friends. On the other hand, 29.4 per cent of them reported that husband and wife jointly took the decision wife's visit relatives and friends.



More than half (57.6%) of the respondents reported that only the husband decides to purchase the household essentials. On the other hand, 42.4 per cent of them mentioned that husband and wife jointly agreed on this issue. A large majority of the respondents (82.4%) mentioned that only the husband decides to enhance the household income, and 17.6 per cent of them said that the husband and wife jointly decide on this issue.



Similarly, around 73.5 percent of the respondents said that only husbands decide to purchase household movable assets, and only 26.5 per cent of them mentioned that husband and wife jointly made decisions regarding purchasing moveable household assets. A very good portion of the respondents (78.2%) reported that only the husband decides on the sale of household moveable and non-movable assets. Only 21.8 per cent of them noted that the husband and wife jointly agreed on this issue.



Around 68.2 percent of the respondents stated that the husband alone decides to adopt the family planning methods. On the other hand, 31.8 per cent of them mentioned that husband and wife agreed on this issue together.



Regarding the treatment of illness of any family members, a slight over three- fourth (75.3%) of the respondents have stated that the husband alone takes decisions regarding treatment of illness of any household members. But about one-fourths (24.7%) of respondents reported that husband and wife jointly decided to treat ill family members. A good portion of respondents (62.9%) said that only the husband decides on the marriage of the son and daughter. On the other hand, 37.1 per cent of them mentioned that husband and wife jointly agreed on this issue.



So, it is clear that male is always dominant over female in deciding on various household issues. The analysis also shows that in most cases husband only decides on children's education, household assets sale and buying, visiting of wife to relative's house, etc.



Decision-making power of our rural women



Moreover, measures should be taken to change social attitudes and beliefs that legitimize male the notion of male superiority. Education, mass media campaign, street drama, etc., can play an essential role. NGOs and government organizations also can take different programs to this end. Some form of counseling for men is also needed to raise their awareness of human rights and gender issues.



The decision-making power of women should be included in school curricula, at all levels, from primary to tertiary and vocational training. Women's economic empowerment is an essential means to decide as it raises self-worth and supplements her with resources to fight their battle. Therefore, girls will have to be given the necessary skill, training, education and employment opportunities so that they are capable of supporting themselves.

Dr Matiur Rahman is a researcher and development worker













Half of the population of Bangladesh is women. Except for a small portion of these women, most are involved in domestic work. However, the situation of our society has started to change, but this change is not happening on an enormous scale. Though a large majority of women are engaged in household work, their decision-making power is limited.According to the dictionary definition, decision-making is the mental process (cognitive process) resulting in selecting a course of action among several alternatives. Every decision-making process produces a final choice, and the output can be an action or an opinion of choice. Power is a measure of a person's ability to control the environment around them, including another person's behaviour.Here, decision-making power refers to someone's authority to become something according to their choice. A study assessed the decision-making power of rural women at the household level using some indicators. The study mentioned that males are the supreme authority to decide any household issue in our society. Sending children to school is one of the issues where most males make decisions.The study found that about over one-fourths (25.9%) of the respondents mentioned that only husbands decided to send their children to school. On the other hand, about three-fourths (74.1%) of the respondents opined that husband and wife jointly decided to send their children to school. Women in our society cannot visit relatives and friends whenever they wish, and they must seek permission from their male counterparts to visit relatives. This is due to the patriarchal social system where the male alone decides everything.In the present research, around 70.6 percent of the respondents mentioned that only the husband decided to visit women with relatives and friends. On the other hand, 29.4 per cent of them reported that husband and wife jointly took the decision wife's visit relatives and friends.More than half (57.6%) of the respondents reported that only the husband decides to purchase the household essentials. On the other hand, 42.4 per cent of them mentioned that husband and wife jointly agreed on this issue. A large majority of the respondents (82.4%) mentioned that only the husband decides to enhance the household income, and 17.6 per cent of them said that the husband and wife jointly decide on this issue.Similarly, around 73.5 percent of the respondents said that only husbands decide to purchase household movable assets, and only 26.5 per cent of them mentioned that husband and wife jointly made decisions regarding purchasing moveable household assets. A very good portion of the respondents (78.2%) reported that only the husband decides on the sale of household moveable and non-movable assets. Only 21.8 per cent of them noted that the husband and wife jointly agreed on this issue.Around 68.2 percent of the respondents stated that the husband alone decides to adopt the family planning methods. On the other hand, 31.8 per cent of them mentioned that husband and wife agreed on this issue together.Regarding the treatment of illness of any family members, a slight over three- fourth (75.3%) of the respondents have stated that the husband alone takes decisions regarding treatment of illness of any household members. But about one-fourths (24.7%) of respondents reported that husband and wife jointly decided to treat ill family members. A good portion of respondents (62.9%) said that only the husband decides on the marriage of the son and daughter. On the other hand, 37.1 per cent of them mentioned that husband and wife jointly agreed on this issue.So, it is clear that male is always dominant over female in deciding on various household issues. The analysis also shows that in most cases husband only decides on children's education, household assets sale and buying, visiting of wife to relative's house, etc.Women at the household level still cannot take any decision indecently without the consent of their counterparts. To empower women to decide independently, the government, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), community-based organizations (CBOs), voluntary organizations, and religious leaders should come forward to raise awareness about it. Mainstream mass media and Social media (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Messenger, YouTube, etc.) can play a vital role in raising awareness about women's decision-making power.Moreover, measures should be taken to change social attitudes and beliefs that legitimize male the notion of male superiority. Education, mass media campaign, street drama, etc., can play an essential role. NGOs and government organizations also can take different programs to this end. Some form of counseling for men is also needed to raise their awareness of human rights and gender issues.The decision-making power of women should be included in school curricula, at all levels, from primary to tertiary and vocational training. Women's economic empowerment is an essential means to decide as it raises self-worth and supplements her with resources to fight their battle. Therefore, girls will have to be given the necessary skill, training, education and employment opportunities so that they are capable of supporting themselves.Dr Matiur Rahman is a researcher and development worker