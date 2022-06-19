Anti Islamic rhetoric and inevitable repercussions

When one has studied world history a little deeply, one thing will become clear - wars have been fought mainly for one reason: trade. At the height of the colonial period, European nations found one pretext after another to enter a conflict but in the end, the core cause had always been commerce, whether control of the slave trade or, the spice route or opium peddling.



In short, British East India Company got into war with China in what we now know as the Opium Wars because the latter refused to be turned into a nation of addicts. To speak bluntly, the British wanted to pay for tea with opium and not silver to which the Chinese did not agree and hence the war. Arguably, the key motivator was trade. Opium was grown in prodigious quantities in Bengal by the company, which had to be sold.



Anyway, this is not one of those colonialism-bashing pieces but a look at the condition of Muslims in India, who seem to be facing some tough times recently.



Let's see, first we had the cow lynching vigilante groups, indiscriminate beating of Muslims for eating beef, followed by fervent calls for certain historical structures to be demolished on the claims that they were built on Hindu temples or shrines. Then there was the brouhaha over hijab wearing of students at schools and now, government officials have found themselves in hot water after making demeaning comments about the Prophet (PBUH).



Rise in Islamophobia: The government in India tried to downplay the importance of these unsavoury episodes calling them stray incidents that do not reflect the emotion of the nation;to an extent, this is true. However, one episode after another only scars the image of the country, making her appear more like a nation becoming tilted towards zealotry.



The latest incident, where disparaging comments were made on the Prophet (PBUH), illustrates that even people in responsible posts are making tactless observations which is widening the rift between Hindus and Muslims in India.



The calls made a few weeks earlier by radical elements to tear down historical monuments are a reminder that the lunatic fringes are becoming more vocal.



Religion based strife is nothing new in South Asia although frequency of events that incite social discord appears to be on the rise.



While recent episodes marginalising Muslims may have struck a chord with hardliners, the global image of a nation known for secular beliefs has taken quite a bashing.



As we all know, no country is an island; the'image' or the 'right image' matters. The pandemic onslaught followed by the war in Europe has severely upended global commerce and at such a juncture, no country can afford to antagonise trading partners.



No one wants to lose the middle-east market: Let's face the facts. Most South Asian nations, India included, rely a lot on trade with middle eastern nations plus the remittance sent by overseas workers. While workers from Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka mostly occupy blue collar jobs, the majority of higher paid work, especially corporate level jobs are held by Indians. With most middle-eastern nations condemning the offensive comments, there has also been a call to boycott Indian products. It won't be a surprise is people working in these countries face some consequences.



In a period of global volatility, losing a market for workers would be a massive blow. Of course, no country has stated such a drastic step but the recent event has certainly led to widespread backlash.



Reportedly, supermarkets in several middle-eastern countries have taken Indian products off the shelves.



In simple terms, trade relations will be strained, leading to fall in export earnings.



But what about tourism?

For most Bangladeshis, India actually means West Bengal. Driven by medical reasons people began going to Madras from the late 90s while a few corporate related visits are to Mumbai and Delhi, so safe to say that our visits are mostly to very liberal and pluralist parts. But India's tourism publicity for other parts of the country may suffer due to recent episodes as tourists from Muslim nations who practice a modest lifestyle may feel a sense of insecurity.



For the world, India conjures up an image of natural splendour on one side and Bollywood glitz on the other. Unfortunately, some movies have also been accused of vilifying Islam and stoking social division.



The 2021 movie Sooryavanshi comes to mind. In the film, practicing Muslims with visible identity markers like beards are shown as terrorists meanwhile, Muslims serving Indian public institutions with no visible identity markers are depicted as 'good Muslims'.



Indian media slated the film for reinforcing negative stereotypes that eventually creates and propagates social distrust.



The film turned out to be a success, which from a cinematic perspective, is laudable although how the movie's messaging can influence the outlook of the general people is something that calls for balanced assessment.



A movie is not just a film and we do not simply brush off the underlying message of a film after coming out of the halls. If movies had so little influence then cold war celluloid propaganda through fiction, from James Bond to Harry Palmer, would be meaningless.



The united censure form middle eastern nations over contentious comments will not only sully the image of a nation but will also impact trade.



As the world seems to wade into choppy waters, both politically and economically, the last thing any nation would want is a dent in her commercial operations. Therefore, a little sagacity instead of sacrilegious comments should be the strategy plus a less bigoted Bollywood.

Pradosh Mitra is a social observer!











