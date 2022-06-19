Two people drown in Mymensingh, Naogaon

An SSC examinee and an ethnic woman drowned in separate incidents in two districts- Mymensingh and Naogaon, on Friday and Saturday.

BHALUKA, MYMENSINGH: An SSC examinee drowned in the Khiru River in Bhaluka Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.

The deceased was identified as Abu Nayeem, 15, son of Md Faruque Mia of Jahangirpur Village in Sreepur Upazila. He was an SSC examinee from Jhalpaja High School in Bhaluka Upazila this year.

Local sources said Abu Nayeem along with Ratul, 16, son of Murshed Mia of the area, were swimming in the Khiru River at noon.

At one stage, Abu Nayeem went missing in the river.

Sensing the matter, locals rescued him and rushed to Bhaluka Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the boy dead.

Assistant Teacher of Jhalpaja High School Md Aminul Islam confirmed the incident.

DHAMOIRHAT, NAOGAON: An ethnic woman drowned in a pond in Dhamoirhat Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Sunibala Urao, 34, wife of late Suhiram Urao, a resident of Raspur Gucchhapur Village under Khelna Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Sunibala drowned in a pond in the area at around 10am.

Later on, locals saw her body floating on water and recovered it from the pond.

She was an epilepsy patient, said the deceased's family members.

Officer-in-Charge of Dhamoirhat Police Station Md Mozammel Haque Kazi confirmed the incident, adding that the body was handed over to the deceased's family members.

