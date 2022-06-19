Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 19 June, 2022, 8:46 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Off-season watermelon yields good at Dhamoirhat

Published : Sunday, 19 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19
Our Correspondent

The off-season watermelon farming of Anwar Molla in Kalupara Village at Dhamoirhat. photo: observer

The off-season watermelon farming of Anwar Molla in Kalupara Village at Dhamoirhat. photo: observer

DHAMOIRHAT, NAOGAON, June 18: The experimental agriculture research has come true in Dhamoirhat Upazila of the district with off-season watermelon of Black Baby. The yielding has been of expected level.
A visit found matured and growing watermelons hanging from trellis of grower Md Anwar Molla. He is happy to get good price. Also the price is within purchasing capacity of consumers. They are happy too. Others are showing interest in farming the off-season fruit in summer.  
Fruits and vegetables could not be farmed in Barind region due to lack of irrigation water. Now for easily available irrigation water in the region, it has been possible to cultivate fruits and vegetables in the previously barren region.
Earlier watermelon would be farmed largely in different areas of the upazila during the season. It would mostly be farmed at char areas of the Atrai River. But farming in the summer season was almost absent.
In order to diversify cropping in the region,  an initiative was taken by Dhamoirhat Upazila Agriculture Extension by adopting model farmer Md Anwar Molla of Kalupara Village under the Agriculture Development Corporation-Rajshahi.
Anwar said, he has brought a total of 50 decimals including the exhibited 25 decimals under varieties of Black Baby, United and Madhumati. His hobby watermelon farming is now benefitting him. It cost Tk 50,000 for farming watermelon on 50 decimals.
About 4,000 pieces of watermelon have been bagged, and another about 2,000 more are awaiting bagging.
Watermelons have begun ripening. Ripe fruits are arriving at bazaars. Watermelons weighing about two kilograms to four,are available in his garden.
At present, per kg watermelon is selling at Tk 35-40. He is expecting a sale of Tk 2.5 lakh.
Sub-Assistant Agriculture Officer Md Faruk Hossain who is supervising Jagdal Block said, for relentless labour and right supervision by the Department of Agriculture Extension, now watermelons are hanging in cluster form in the garden of Anwar Molla. If watermelon is sold at Tk 35-40 per kg, he will get a profit of  around Tk two lakh, he added.
Dhamoirhat Upazila Agriculture Officer Md Towfique Al Jubayer said, "Along with paddy, we're inspiring farmers about farming different fruits and vegetables. For our inspiration farmer Anwar Molla has made all to take aback by farming watermelon in summer."
Seeing his success, other farmers are taking preparation to cultivate watermelon, he added.
Official sources said a work plan is implemented in order to expand off-season watermelon cultivation in the upazila.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Two people drown in Mymensingh, Naogaon
Off-season watermelon yields good at Dhamoirhat
Students get saplings at Kaliganj
Four found dead in 3 dists
Six killed in road mishaps
300 women get financial support in Rajshahi
The lowland areas of Dighinala Upazila in Khagrachhari District
Gold shops at Sreenagar burn acid illegally


Latest News
Ctg landslide: 19 shelter centres opened after 4 deaths
Momen for more Bangladesh-India economic bonhomie
FBCCI demands postponing decision of the closure of shops, markets
EC starts talks with political parties over EVM Sunday
Only AL stands beside flood victims: Hasan
'Omanush' released in 41 theatres
Bangladesh staring at defeat against West Indies inside 3 days
Teenage girl commits suicide in Barguna
'DCs earn notoriety of partisanship,' says Akbar Ali Khan
Biden falls from bike but is unhurt
Most Read News
'Agnipath' protests: 12 trains burnt, stations vandalised
Sri Lanka asks govt employees to work from home
British PM in Kyiv on 2nd visit
Assam, Meghalaya floods death toll rise to 31
Sylhet, Sunamganj deluged
Dengue on rise: 29 more hospitalised in 24hrs
4 of two families killed in Ctg landslides
Bangladesh must follow IMDG code
The dream comes true
Osmani Airport shut down
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft