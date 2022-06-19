Off-season watermelon yields good at Dhamoirhat



The off-season watermelon farming of Anwar Molla in Kalupara Village at Dhamoirhat. photo: observer

A visit found matured and growing watermelons hanging from trellis of grower Md Anwar Molla. He is happy to get good price. Also the price is within purchasing capacity of consumers. They are happy too. Others are showing interest in farming the off-season fruit in summer.

Fruits and vegetables could not be farmed in Barind region due to lack of irrigation water. Now for easily available irrigation water in the region, it has been possible to cultivate fruits and vegetables in the previously barren region.

Earlier watermelon would be farmed largely in different areas of the upazila during the season. It would mostly be farmed at char areas of the Atrai River. But farming in the summer season was almost absent.

In order to diversify cropping in the region, an initiative was taken by Dhamoirhat Upazila Agriculture Extension by adopting model farmer Md Anwar Molla of Kalupara Village under the Agriculture Development Corporation-Rajshahi.

Anwar said, he has brought a total of 50 decimals including the exhibited 25 decimals under varieties of Black Baby, United and Madhumati. His hobby watermelon farming is now benefitting him. It cost Tk 50,000 for farming watermelon on 50 decimals.

About 4,000 pieces of watermelon have been bagged, and another about 2,000 more are awaiting bagging.

Watermelons have begun ripening. Ripe fruits are arriving at bazaars. Watermelons weighing about two kilograms to four,are available in his garden.

At present, per kg watermelon is selling at Tk 35-40. He is expecting a sale of Tk 2.5 lakh.

Sub-Assistant Agriculture Officer Md Faruk Hossain who is supervising Jagdal Block said, for relentless labour and right supervision by the Department of Agriculture Extension, now watermelons are hanging in cluster form in the garden of Anwar Molla. If watermelon is sold at Tk 35-40 per kg, he will get a profit of around Tk two lakh, he added.

Dhamoirhat Upazila Agriculture Officer Md Towfique Al Jubayer said, "Along with paddy, we're inspiring farmers about farming different fruits and vegetables. For our inspiration farmer Anwar Molla has made all to take aback by farming watermelon in summer."

Seeing his success, other farmers are taking preparation to cultivate watermelon, he added.

Official sources said a work plan is implemented in order to expand off-season watermelon cultivation in the upazila.













