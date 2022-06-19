Students get saplings at Kaliganj

KALIGANJ, GAZIPUR, June 18: About 500 saplings were distributed among school students in Kaliganj Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.

The distribution programme was held at the initiative of Abul Khair Ceramic Industries Limited on Baligaon High School premises in the upazila.

Kaliganj Upazila Nirbahi Officer Asadikzaman was present as chief guest at the distribution programme and handed over the saplings to the students through acting headmaster of Baligaon High School Shamsul Haque.

Later, the organizers planted more than 300 saplings of fruit, forest and medicinal plants on the banks of the Shitalakshya River for greening.

Manager and In-Charge of human Resources and Administration Department of Abul Khair Ceramic Factory Mortuza Mahbub, Senior Officer of the same department Shahadat Hossain, and school teachers Abubakar Siddiqui and Nayan Pranoy Kumar, among others, were also present during the distribution.









