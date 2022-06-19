Four found dead in 3 dists

Four people including two women have been found dead in separate incidents in three districts- Noakhali, Rajshahi and Sirajganj, in four days.

NOAKHALI: Two women have been found dead in separate incidents in Sonaimuri Upazila of the district in four days.

Police recovered the body of a housewife from her residence in the upazila on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Irin Akhter Rafi, 19, wife of Mahibur Rahman, a resident of Ghoshkamta Village under Nateshwar Union in the upazila.

Police sources said Sathi Akhter, sister-in-law of the deceased, spotted the body of Irin Akhter hanging from the ceiling of her room in the house at around 6am.

Hearing her scream, locals rushed in and informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police recovered the body at around 11am and sent it to Noakhali 250-bed General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Sub-Inspector of Sonaimuri Police Station (PS) Imran Sazzad confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.

On the other hand, police on Wednesday recovered the throat-slit body of a woman in Sonaimuri Upazila of the district.

The deceased was identified as Jannatul Ferdous Pakhi, 32, daughter of Mohin Uddin, a resident of Pitamborpur Village in the upazila.

Police sources said locals spotted the body in a beel next to her house at around 12 pm and, later, informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Sonaimuri PS Inspector (Investigation) Kazi Mohammad Sultan Ahmed confirmed the incident.

RAJSHAHI: The half-decomposed body of an elderly man was recovered by the Fire Services personnel from a flat at Alopatti Shekherchalk in the city on Wednesday noon.

The deceased was identified as Alfaz Uddin, 80, brother of late journalist in Rajshahi Mahtab Uddin. He lived alone in the 4th floor of a rented house in the city.

The matter was confirmed by Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Boalia PS Mazharul Islam.

Neighbours complained of foul smell spreading from his flat.

Being informed, police went to the flat at around 1pm and found it closed from inside. "We informed Fire Services. They recovered the body," OC said.

It was anticipated he died four days back.

The body has been sent to the morgue of Rajshahi Medical College Hospital for an autopsy, the OC added.

SIRAJGANJ: Police recovered the body of a young man from his residence in Salanga PS area in the district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Ratan Pramanik, 22, son of Joynal Pramanik of Sat Tikri Dakshin Para Village under Salanga Union in Ullapara Upazila of the district. He worked as a tiles worker.

The deceased's wife Ayesha Khatun said she spotted the body of Ratan hanging from the ceiling of his room in the house in the morning.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Sirajganj 250-bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.









