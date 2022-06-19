Video
Sunday, 19 June, 2022
Home Countryside

Six killed in road mishaps

Published : Sunday, 19 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 140
Our Correspondents

Six people including three females have been killed and three others injured in separate accidents in four districts- Natore, Thakurgaon, Narayanganj and Noakhali, on Friday.
BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A motorcyclist, who was injured in a road accident in Baraigram Upazila of the district, succumbed to his injuries at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) on Friday night.
Deceased Milon Hossain, 23, son of Shafiqul Islam, a resident of Kechoakora Village under Joari Union in the upazila.
Local Union Parishad (UP) Member Abdul Jalil said Milon was returning home from Ahmedpur Bazar on Friday noon riding by a motorcycle.
On his way, the motorcycle collided with a bicycle coming from the opposite direction in Kamardah Sarker Para intersection area, leaving him seriously injured.
Critically injured Milon was rushed to the RMCH, where he succumbed to his injuries at night, the UP member added.
THAKURGAON: Two teenage boys have been killed and two others injured in a road accident in Pirganj Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.
The deceased were identified as Joy, 18, son of Jogen of Banshgara Village in Pirganj Upazila, and Tilak, 18, son of Atul of Pashchim Begunbari Village in Sadar Upazila of the district.
The injured are Ashapurna, 19, son of Anit of Khochabari Bourani Village in Sadar Upazila of the district, and Md Mamun Islam, 22, son of Md Nurul Islam of Madan Upazila in Netrakona District.
Police and local sources said a Ranishankail-bound truck from Pirganj hit two motorcycles in Gogar area of Pirganj Upazila in the afternoon while giving side to a an auto-bike, which left two motorcyclists dead on the spot and two others seriously injured.
Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Thakurgaon Adhunik District General Hospital for autopsies.  
The injured were rescued and taken to Pirganj Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor shifted them to Rangpur Medical College Hospital for better treatment.
However, the truck driver managed to flee the scene along with his vehicle soon after the accident.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Pirganj Police Station (PS) Jahangir Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that filing of two unnatural death cases is underway in this connection.
SONARGAON, NARAYANGANJ: A woman and her granddaughter were killed in a road accident in Sonargaon Upazila of the district on Friday noon.
The deceased were identified as Shamsurnahar Begum, wife of Nur Mohammad, and her granddaughter Arpi Akter, residents of Sonakanda Village under Bandar Upazila in the district.
Local sources said a bus ran over them when they were crossing the Kanchpur Bridge at around 12:45 pm, leaving the duo severely injured.
Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where Shamsurnahar was declared dead on arrival.
Later on, Arpi succumbed to her injuries there while undergoing treatment.
Kanchpur Highway PS OC Nabir Hossain confirmed the incident.
NOAKHALI: A housewife was killed and another injured in a road accident in Subarnachar Upazila of the district on Friday morning.
The deceased was identified as Nazneen Akhter Khuki, 55, wife of Mahmudul Haque, a resident of Hazirhat area under Dharmapur Union in Sadar Upazila of the district.
The injured person is Arifur Rahman Sumon, 40, a relative of the deceased.
Police and local sources said Khuki was going to see her ill mother to her parents' house in the morning riding by Sumon's motorcycle.
On the way, a speedy pickup van hit the motorcycle in Garments' Mor adjacent to Char Jabbar College Gate on the Chairmanghat-Sonapur Road, which left Khuki dead on the spot and Sumon seriously injured.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
The injured is now undergoing treatment in a hospital in the district.
However, the law enforcer seized the pickup van and arrested its driver from the scene.
The arrested is Abu Jaher Khokon, 35, a resident of Nazirpur area in Begumganj Upazila.
Char Jabbar PS OC Md Ziaul Haque confirmed the incident.







