300 women get financial support in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, June 18: A total of 300 women in the district, including 100 schoolgirls, were given financial support to improve their living and livelihood through promoting income-generation and education activities on Monday.

Each of the 200 women received Tk 10,000 for business promotion, while 100 girls got Tk 9,000 each for continuing their education through protecting them from early marriage.

Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) disbursed the support money worth Tk 29 lakh in association with its 'Livelihood Improvement of Urban Poor Communities Project (LIUPCP)'. RCC Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton distributed the financial assistance at a function held in the Nagar Bhaban conference hall as chief guest.

Mayor said diversified steps are adopted to improve living and livelihood conditions of the disadvantaged and underprivileged population in the city; after taking advantage of the time-fitting and need-based measures, many of the marginalised people have already become self-reliant social contributors.

Superintend Engineer Nur Islam, LIUPCP Town Manager Abdul Kayum Mondal, Chief Community Development Officer Azizur Rahman, and Socio Economic Nutrition Expert Zulfiker Ali also spoke.











