Gold shops at Sreenagar burn acid illegally

SREENAGAR, MUNSIGANJ, June 18: Harmful acid burning without licence and basking businesses of gold mortgage are going on unabated in Sreenagar Upazila of the district.

Due to this, the government is missing crores of taka revenue yearly.

It was learnt, there are more than 150 small, medium and big gold shops in the upazila including over 50 shops in Sreenagar Bazar.

Usually nitric acid is used in gold shops. But most of these don't have licence.

Most gold jewellery shops are ignoring the ban on openly burning acid and buying and selling. In every shop acid, is stored in glassy bottle.

Nitric acid is burnt to galvanize gold. Sulphuric acid is used for raising brightness of ornament. Under the existing law, galvanizing gold in separate room is necessary. But no jewellery shop is maintaining this.

Due to openly acid burning, toxic smoke is causing tough breath, asthma and other diseases.

According to Provision-1981 of Product Control Act-1968, it requires jewellery gold taking licence from trade and businesses branch of the district deputy commissioner (DC) office for using acid and doing gold businesses. Even money-lending licence is needed for doing gold mortgage businesses.

According to sources, a number of unscrupulous gold traders are doing businesses illegally year after year. Most jewellery shops don't have ornament-manufacturing tools and makers. But they have opened shops with signboards hanged. Behind the scene, they are doing businesses of interest-based businesses making gold jewellery mortgaged.

They are becoming businessmen of gold within two/three years from lenders. Besides, some of them are making fraudulence practice with clients, the sources said.

Such traders are selling adulterated gold to customers in the name of imported gold of different carats. It is creating quarrel as well as repercussion in haats and villages between gold sellers and customers. On emergency needs, many are keeping their gold things to jewellery shops as mortgage and taking money against those.

At the time of mortgaging, the re-taking time is fixed by the shopper. If the gold owner misses time to take back, his gold is not returned. Besides, in some cases, fake gold is given.

According to the Revenue Board norms, having value added tax (VAT) licence is mandatory for all gold traders.

Some unscrupulous VAT officials are taking bribe from businessmen to puff their pockets. Due to lack of effective overseeing, the government is deprived of huge amount of revenue.

General Secretary of Gold Jewellery Businesses Association of Sreenagar Sadar Bazar Suman Das said, "At present we don't use so much acid. There are some gold -olishing shops: in fact these are using much acid."

"We applied earlier to upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) for licence," he added.

About mortage interest, he said, "We'll take licence if government issues."

Sreenagar UNO Pranab Kumar Ghosh said, "We've conducted mobile courts earlier with BSTI about acid use. List of jewellery shops has been collected through union Parishad. Now it is being verified. We're contacting with the DC office in order to bring all jewellery shops under licene system. Measures will be taken against those shops that will not remain under the system."

Asked about mortgage interest businesses, he said, after inquiry measures will be taken.











