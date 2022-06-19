Sacrificial animals fattened without harmful chemicals in Rajshahi



A housewife feeding her cows in Rajshahi. photo: observer

While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, traders and farmers said nursing and rearing to fatten are made without harmful injections or tablets.

Domestic cows growing up in the natural way get huge demand in Eid-ul-Azha cattle markets. In addition to the cattle farms, many farmers in the district are fattening cattle to meet the demand.

According to sources at the Department of Livestock (DoLS)-Rajshahi Division, there are 26 lakh 22 thousands and 739 sacrificial goats in Rajshahi Division; the number of sheep and goat is higher in the division; there are four lakh 75 thousands and 98 sheep in its eight districts.

Besides, there are 11 lakh 39 thousands and 619 cows, and 21 thousands and 521 buffaloes in Rajshahi Divisional region.

Rafiqul Islam, a cattle trader from Durgapur Upazila, said, "We've worked round the year to prepare cattle for the coming Eid-festival with the hope of earning some good profits. We'll get the expected profit only if the Indian cattle are not smuggled into the country."

"We don't use any harmful chemical for fattening cattle," he added, making an urge to the authorities concerned for taking steps to check smuggling in cattle from India to ensure fair prices for local farmers.

Tozammel Haque, a bull-fattening farm owner of Nandigram Village, said, farmers have adopted new and improved practices and technologies in bull rearing and fattening, contributing to enhanced production and productivity.

District DolS Officer Dr. Zulfikar Akhter Hossain said the department has been assisting farmers since the beginning and will supervise till the cattle are sold. Farmers have been asked not to use harmful chemicals and steroid to fatten cattle, he added.

He further said, farmers cultivate sufficient Napier grass which is suggested to be used as main cattle feed instead of harmful ingredients. To create awareness, we have been publishing various publications and leaflets, he maintained.















