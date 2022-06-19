Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 19 June, 2022, 8:46 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Sacrificial animals fattened without harmful chemicals in Rajshahi

Published : Sunday, 19 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 140
Our Correspondent

A housewife feeding her cows in Rajshahi. photo: observer

A housewife feeding her cows in Rajshahi. photo: observer

RAJSHAHI, June 18: Livestock farmers in the district and adjacent areas are passing busy time fattening sacrificial animals in a natural way for Eid-ul-Azha.
While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, traders and farmers said nursing and rearing to fatten are made without harmful injections or tablets.
Domestic cows growing up in the natural way get huge demand in Eid-ul-Azha cattle markets. In addition to the cattle farms, many farmers in the district are fattening cattle to meet the demand.
According to sources at the Department of Livestock (DoLS)-Rajshahi Division, there are 26 lakh 22 thousands and 739 sacrificial goats in Rajshahi Division; the number of sheep and goat is higher in the division; there are four lakh 75 thousands and 98 sheep in its eight districts.
Besides, there are 11 lakh 39 thousands and 619 cows, and 21 thousands and 521 buffaloes in Rajshahi Divisional region.
Rafiqul Islam, a cattle trader from Durgapur Upazila, said, "We've worked round the year to prepare cattle for the coming Eid-festival with the hope of earning some good profits.  We'll get the expected profit only if the Indian cattle are not smuggled into the country."
"We don't use any harmful chemical for fattening cattle," he added, making an urge to the authorities concerned for taking steps to check smuggling in cattle from India to ensure fair prices for local farmers.
Tozammel Haque, a bull-fattening farm owner of  Nandigram Village, said, farmers have adopted new and improved practices and technologies in bull rearing and fattening, contributing to enhanced production and productivity.
District DolS Officer Dr. Zulfikar Akhter Hossain said the department has been assisting farmers since the beginning and will supervise till the cattle are sold. Farmers have been asked not to use harmful chemicals and steroid to fatten cattle, he added.
He further said, farmers cultivate sufficient Napier grass which is suggested to be used as main cattle feed instead of harmful ingredients. To create awareness, we have been publishing various publications and leaflets, he maintained.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Two people drown in Mymensingh, Naogaon
Off-season watermelon yields good at Dhamoirhat
Students get saplings at Kaliganj
Four found dead in 3 dists
Six killed in road mishaps
300 women get financial support in Rajshahi
The lowland areas of Dighinala Upazila in Khagrachhari District
Gold shops at Sreenagar burn acid illegally


Latest News
Ctg landslide: 19 shelter centres opened after 4 deaths
Momen for more Bangladesh-India economic bonhomie
FBCCI demands postponing decision of the closure of shops, markets
EC starts talks with political parties over EVM Sunday
Only AL stands beside flood victims: Hasan
'Omanush' released in 41 theatres
Bangladesh staring at defeat against West Indies inside 3 days
Teenage girl commits suicide in Barguna
'DCs earn notoriety of partisanship,' says Akbar Ali Khan
Biden falls from bike but is unhurt
Most Read News
'Agnipath' protests: 12 trains burnt, stations vandalised
Sri Lanka asks govt employees to work from home
British PM in Kyiv on 2nd visit
Assam, Meghalaya floods death toll rise to 31
Sylhet, Sunamganj deluged
Dengue on rise: 29 more hospitalised in 24hrs
4 of two families killed in Ctg landslides
Bangladesh must follow IMDG code
The dream comes true
Osmani Airport shut down
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft