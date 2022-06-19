Three nabbed with drugs in Noakhali, Jashore

Three people have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in two districts- Noakhali and Jashore, on Thursday.

NOAKHALI: Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in a drive, arrested two drug dealers along with 900 yaba tablets from Sadar Upazila in the district on Thursday night.

The arrested are: Harunur Rashid Kajal, 58, son of late Akkas Mia, a resident of Aladi Nagar Village under Rajganj Union in Begumganj Upazila; and Iqbal Hossain, 42, son of Nurul Amin of Bhabani Jibonpur Village under Chhoyani Union.

Superintend of Police (SP) Md Shahidul Islam said on information, a team of DB Police conducted a drive in Housing area under Noakhali Municipality at night and arrested the duo along with the yaba tablets.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Noakhali Sadar Police Station (PS), the arrested were sent to jail following a court order, the SP added.

SHARSHA, JASHORE: Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) arrested a man along with 5.40gm of heroin from Sharsha border area in the upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

The arrested person is Jahangir Hossain, 45, son of Arshad Ali of Ghiba Village in the upazila.

Jashore 49 BGB Battalion Commander Lt Col Shahed Minhaz Siddiquee said acting on a tip-off, a team from Ghiba BGB Camp arrested him along with heroin worth about Tk 54 lakh.









