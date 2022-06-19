Two females among four ‘commit suicide’

Four people including two females have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in three districts- Rajshahi, Gopalganj and Natore, in three days.

RAJSHAHI: Two people including an SSC examinee have reportedly committed suicide in separate incidents in Bagha and Tanore upazilas of the district in three days.

A teenage boy reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Bagha Upazila early Friday.

Deceased Raju Ahmed, 17, was the son of Faruque Hossain, a resident of Dakshin Gaonpara Village under Bagha Municipality. He was an SSC examinee from a local school this year.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Raju hanged himself with a towel from a mango tree in the house at around 3am on Friday.

Russell Ahmed, elder brother of the deceased, spotted the hanging body of Raju Ahmed.

Hearing his scream, locals rushed in and informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as no complaint was received from them.

An unnatural death case was filed with Bagha Police Station (PS) in this connection.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) (Investigation) of Bagha PS Abdul Karim confirmed the incident.

On the other hand, a man has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Tanore Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Rabiul Islam, son of Shajahan Ali, a resident of Prakashnagar Taktakiapara Village in the upazila.

Police and the deceased's family sources said Rabiul developed a love affair with a girl of the area. The girl's family forced her to get married with another man about one-and-a-half-year back. She divorced her husband recently following her affair with Rabiul.

However, the girl came to Rabiul's house at around 5am on Wednesday and pressurised him to marry her. At one stage, Rabiul got out of his room and hanged himself from the ceiling of another room in the house at around 6am.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him, but he succumbed on the way to Tanore Upazila Health Complex.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as no complaint was received from them.

An unnatural death case was filed with Tanore PS in this connection.

Mundamala Police Investigation Centre In-Charge Masud Rana confirmed the incident.

GOPALGANJ: A teenage girl has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Tungipara Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as Luna Shikder, 15, daughter of Kamal Shikder, a resident of Patgati Village in the upazila.

Local sources said Luna committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan in her room in the house at night due to a quarrel with her mother.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Tungipara PS OC Tanmoy Mandal confirmed the incident, adding that taking of legal steps are being under process in this regard.

GURUDASPUR, NATORE: A woman reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Gurudaspur Upazila of the district on Wednesday due to intolerable agony of incurable diseases.

The deceased was identified as Shyamoli Begum, 50, wife of Abdul Khaleque Molla, a resident of Nazirpur Bergangarampur area in the upazila.

According to locals, she killed self by wrapping a scarf around his throat in her own room.

The deceased's family sources said, Shyamoli Begum was suffering from diabetes and other diseases for a long time. Despite many treatments she didn't recover. So she committed suicide due to intolerable sufferings.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the morgue of Natore Sadar Hospital on Thursday for an autopsy.

Gurudaspur PS OC Md Abdul Matin confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case has been filed with the PS in this connection.











