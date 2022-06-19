Video
Sunday, 19 June, 2022
Countryside

Lightning kills five people in five districts

Published : Sunday, 19 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondents

Five people including two women and two teenage boys have been killed by lightning strikes in separate incidents in five districts- Dinajpur, Rajshahi, Naogaon, Lalmonirhat and Bagerhat, in two days.
PARBATIPUR, DINAJPUR: A housewife was killed by lightning strike in Parbatipur Upazila of the district on Friday evening.
The deceased was identified as Esmotara, 38, wife Sabqul Islam, a resident of Gobindapur Village under Mominpur Union in the upazila.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Parbatipur Model Police Station (PS) Imam Jafar said thunderbolt struck on Esmotara when she was bringing her pet animals from a pond next to her house in the evening.
She died on the spot, the OC added.
RAJSHAHI: A woman was killed by lightning strike in Bamnail Village under Godagari Upazila in the district on Friday.
The deceased was identified as Nadia Akhter, 50, daughter of Patal Ali, a resident of Bamnail Village.
Local sources said thunderbolt struck on Nadia at around 11am while she was bringing her cow back to the house from a field amid rain, which left her dead on the spot.
NAOGAON: A teenage boy was killed by lightning strike in Manda Upazila of the district on Friday.
The deceased was identified as Naeem Hossain, 14, son of Yasin Ali, a resident of Bharsho Village in the upazila.
Family members of the deceased said Naeem went to a field next to his house for grazing cattle at around 9 am. At that time, thunderbolt struck him, leaving the boy dead on the spot.
LALMONIRHAT: A farmer was killed by lightning strike in Hatibandha Upazila of the district on Thursday night.
The deceased was identified as Abdul Matin, 50, a resident of Balipara Village under Saniajan Union in the upazila.
Local sources said Abdul Matin went for fishing next to his house at night along with some neighbours.
At that time, thunderbolt struck on Abdul Matin, leaving him critically injured.
Neighbours rescued him, but he succumbed to his injuries on the way to a local hospital.
Saniajan Union Parishad Chairman Abul Hasem Talukdar confirmed the incident.
BAGERHAT: A teenage boy was killed by lightning strike in Kachua Upazila of the district on Thursday.
The deceased was identified as Partha Mistri, 16 son of Chitta Ranjan Mistri, a resident of Jobai Village in the upazila.
Local sources said Partha was working in a fish farm near his house in the evening. Suddenly, thunderbolt struck him, leaving the boy dead on the spot.
Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and handed it over to the deceased's family     members.


