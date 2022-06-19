Low-quality road works spark public anger at Subarnachar



The photo shows a newly repaired road at Subarnachar in a deplorable condition. photo: observer

The irregularities included using substandard construction materials, such as brick chips, sand, bricks and bitumen.

One 4,000-metre long road ranging from Porishkar Bazar to Siddique Memberer Dokan is being repaired at Tk 1.68 crore by contracting firm Mosta & Sons. The field level work is being done by one Kamrul Islam.

Another 2,300-metre road from Atakpalia Bazar to Porishkar Bazar at the same cost is being repaired by contractor Md Gias Uddin of Messrs Ma Enterprise.

The road from Aktar Miar Bazar at No. 8 Mohammadpur Union to Beri area of 1,922 metres is being repaired by one Nantu Contractor.

Another 3,500-metre road from Janata Bazar at Char Clerk Union to Bangla Bazar is being repaired at Tk 1.45 crore by Kamrul Islam.

The last road of 2,029-meter from Bhuinyar Hat to Jobayer Miar Bazar Agriculture Institute is being repaired at Tk 1.28 crore by contracting firm Mizan Enterprise.

LGED-Subarnachar Upazila Office is supervising these road development works.

Locals complained, Poriskar Bazar to Siddique Member Dokan road was repaired with low-quality chips and sand. Later on, the pitch-paving was done at around 1am amid raining with old stones, bitumen and other materials.

When Sub-Contractor Abdul Malek went to the site the next morning, angry locals caught him on charge of mixing old stones and chips with new concretes. On the following day, the contractor stopped the work.

"I was compelled to mix old chips according to instructions from main contractor Kamrul," he said.

A video footage showing locals lifting carpeting slabs at several points of the road got viral on social media.

Union Parishad Member Khalil expressed grave concern on Facebook live about using substandard materials in road work.

Same cases were recorded with all the roads under repairing.

Contractors are trying to finish repairing works in a quick manner but with very poor importance on quality maintenance.

In some areas, locals appeared angry to protest such eye-wash works. They verbally informed Subarnachar Upazila Engineer but got no remedy.

Now carpeting is going on in three roads while remaining two ones have been prepared for paving. In connivance with upazila engineers, the low quality repairing works are done. But while protesting, locals are threatened of extortion cases by contractors.

A visit found haphazard road repairing with low-quality brick chips. Labourers said, they are doing their repairing works, with whatever supplied by contractors. More than one of them confirmed using substandard bricks and chips.

Locals also demanded effective investigations into construction works. Then all misdeeds of corruption/irregularities will come out, they maintained.

Officials from district to upazila level are failure to control malpractice and ensure quality of works.

Supervising authorities made 'farce-data-practice' about four roads with mass media men, locals alleged.

When asked about using low-quality materials, contractors Kamrul Islam, Shifton, Nantu and Gias Uddion turned it down and said that the quality of works are maintained following the criteria of the contracts.

"Some bad stones were found in my work, nothing else. Office said the work can't be done with these stones. No other irregularity is found," Kamrul said again.

Shifton said, "I'm not like that type of contractor who does bad work."

Subarnachar Upazila Engineer Md Shahjalal denied connivance of supervising officials in the use of low-quality materials, and said. "I have seen more than one video footage on using old materials in pitch-paving work. The work has been suspended. We're taking measures against them."

Over his mobile phone, Executive Engineer of LGED-Noakhali Md Ekramul Haq was not available for his comments in this regard.

But locals rejected the official explanation about contractors and blamed the highest authorities for the misdeed. "It's the fraudulence with the state and its people," they added. They also demanded revoking contractors' licences and punishment for them as well as unscrupulous officials.







SUBARNACHAR, NOAKHALI, June 18: Serious irregularities were detected in re-pairing five old roads in the upazila of the district.The irregularities included using substandard construction materials, such as brick chips, sand, bricks and bitumen.One 4,000-metre long road ranging from Porishkar Bazar to Siddique Memberer Dokan is being repaired at Tk 1.68 crore by contracting firm Mosta & Sons. The field level work is being done by one Kamrul Islam.Another 2,300-metre road from Atakpalia Bazar to Porishkar Bazar at the same cost is being repaired by contractor Md Gias Uddin of Messrs Ma Enterprise.The road from Aktar Miar Bazar at No. 8 Mohammadpur Union to Beri area of 1,922 metres is being repaired by one Nantu Contractor.Another 3,500-metre road from Janata Bazar at Char Clerk Union to Bangla Bazar is being repaired at Tk 1.45 crore by Kamrul Islam.The last road of 2,029-meter from Bhuinyar Hat to Jobayer Miar Bazar Agriculture Institute is being repaired at Tk 1.28 crore by contracting firm Mizan Enterprise.LGED-Subarnachar Upazila Office is supervising these road development works.Locals complained, Poriskar Bazar to Siddique Member Dokan road was repaired with low-quality chips and sand. Later on, the pitch-paving was done at around 1am amid raining with old stones, bitumen and other materials.When Sub-Contractor Abdul Malek went to the site the next morning, angry locals caught him on charge of mixing old stones and chips with new concretes. On the following day, the contractor stopped the work."I was compelled to mix old chips according to instructions from main contractor Kamrul," he said.A video footage showing locals lifting carpeting slabs at several points of the road got viral on social media.Union Parishad Member Khalil expressed grave concern on Facebook live about using substandard materials in road work.Same cases were recorded with all the roads under repairing.Contractors are trying to finish repairing works in a quick manner but with very poor importance on quality maintenance.In some areas, locals appeared angry to protest such eye-wash works. They verbally informed Subarnachar Upazila Engineer but got no remedy.Now carpeting is going on in three roads while remaining two ones have been prepared for paving. In connivance with upazila engineers, the low quality repairing works are done. But while protesting, locals are threatened of extortion cases by contractors.A visit found haphazard road repairing with low-quality brick chips. Labourers said, they are doing their repairing works, with whatever supplied by contractors. More than one of them confirmed using substandard bricks and chips.Locals also demanded effective investigations into construction works. Then all misdeeds of corruption/irregularities will come out, they maintained.Officials from district to upazila level are failure to control malpractice and ensure quality of works.Supervising authorities made 'farce-data-practice' about four roads with mass media men, locals alleged.When asked about using low-quality materials, contractors Kamrul Islam, Shifton, Nantu and Gias Uddion turned it down and said that the quality of works are maintained following the criteria of the contracts."Some bad stones were found in my work, nothing else. Office said the work can't be done with these stones. No other irregularity is found," Kamrul said again.Shifton said, "I'm not like that type of contractor who does bad work."Subarnachar Upazila Engineer Md Shahjalal denied connivance of supervising officials in the use of low-quality materials, and said. "I have seen more than one video footage on using old materials in pitch-paving work. The work has been suspended. We're taking measures against them."Over his mobile phone, Executive Engineer of LGED-Noakhali Md Ekramul Haq was not available for his comments in this regard.But locals rejected the official explanation about contractors and blamed the highest authorities for the misdeed. "It's the fraudulence with the state and its people," they added. They also demanded revoking contractors' licences and punishment for them as well as unscrupulous officials.