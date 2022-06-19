3 electrocuted in Sherpur, Gaibandha

Three people including a woman and her son have been electrocuted in separate incidents in two districts- Sherpur and Gaibandha, in two days.

NALITABARI, SHERPUR: A madrasa student was electrocuted in his house which was partially submerged by the flood water in Nalitabari Upazila of the district on Friday evening.

The deceased was identified as Shipon, 14, son of Ali Hossain, a resident of Nanni Uttarbanda Village in the upazila. He was a seventh grader at a local madrasa.

Local sources said Shipon returned the house after fishing in the evening. He came in contact with an electric wire just after entering his room in knee-deep water, which left him critically injured.

Sensing the matter, locals informed the matter to Palli Bidyut office.

Later on, Shipon was rescued after disconnecting the power line.

He was rushed to Sherpur Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the boy dead.

The water level of Bhogai and Chellakhali rivers are flowing above the danger level in Nalitabari Upazila due to heavy downpour and onrush of water from upstream.

Some areas of the upazila were flooded.

GAIBANDHA: A woman and her son were electrocuted in Gobindaganj Upazila of the district on Thursday when they were going to save a cow from a land.

The deceased were identified as Rahima Begum, 35, wife of Rafiqul Islam, and her son Rifat, 12, residents of Mohishmuri Village in the upazila.

Local sources said Rifat went to graze his cow in the field nearby the house in the afternoon.

At that time, the cow came in contact with an electric wire of an irrigation pump lying on the field.

When Rifat went to save the cow, he got electrocuted and then his mother also got electrocuted while trying to save him.

Locals rescued them and took to nearby Ghoraghat Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the duo dead.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies.

Bairagirhat Police Outpost In-Charge Milon Chatterjee confirmed the incident.











