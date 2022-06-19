Video
Modi pens emotional blog as his mother turns 100

Published : Sunday, 19 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM

NEW DELHI, Jun 18: As his mother Heeraben Modi turns 100 on Saturday (June 18), Prime Minister Narendra Modi has penned a heartfelt blog paying tribute to her and reminiscing on his life with her.
"Maathis isn't a mere word but it captures a range of emotions. Today, 18th June is the day my mother Heeraba enters her 100th year. On this special day, I have penned a few thoughts expressing joy and gratitude," PM Modi said in a tweet.
In his blog, the prime minister describes his mother Heeraben as a simple but extraordinary woman. He said she suffered the loss of her mother when she was very young and endured many hardships in life, but has emerged all the more resilient for it.
PM Modi recollected some special moments from his childhood that he spent with his mother. He recalled several sacrifices made by his mother as he grew up and mentioned her various qualities that have shaped his mind, personality, and self-confidence.
He recalled the tiny house in Vadnagar with mud walls and clay tiles for a roof where he stayed with his parents and siblings. Not only did his mother do all household chores by herself, but she also worked to supplement the meagre household income. She used to wash utensils at a few houses and take out time to spin the charkha to help meet the household expenses, he said.
"During the rains, our roof would leak, and the house would flood. Mother would place buckets and utensils below the leaks to collect the rainwater. Even in this adverse situation, Mother would be a symbol of resilience," PM Modi reminisced. He also wrote that his mother made him realise that it was possible to be learned without being formally educated. "Her thought process and farsighted thinking have always surprised me," he said.
Reflecting on his mother's extremely simple lifestyle, PM Modi wrote that even today, there are no assets in his mother's name. "I have never seen her wear any gold ornaments, and she has no interest either. Like earlier, she continues to lead an extremely simple lifestyle in her small room," he stated.
In the blog post, PM Modi highlighted the only two instances when his mother accompanied him publicly. Once, it was at a public function in Ahmedabad when she applied tilak on his forehead after he had returned from Srinagar where he had hoisted the national flag at Lal Chowk completing the Ekta Yatra. The second instance was when PM Modi first took oath as Gujarat's Chief Minister in 2001.
Earlier on Saturday, PM Modi met with his mother at her residence in Gandhinagar. He celebrated her 100th birthday with her and also sought her blessings on this special occasion.    -India Today



