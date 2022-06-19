One killed as gunmen storm Sikh temple in Afghan capital

KABUL, June 18: Gunmen stormed a Sikh temple in the Afghan capital on Saturday, killing at least one member of the community and wounding seven more, the interior ministry said.

Ministry spokesman Abdul Nafi Takor said the attackers lobbed at least one grenade when they entered the temple, setting off a blaze in the complex.

Minutes later, a car bomb was detonated in the area but caused no casualties, he added.

"One of our Sikh brothers has been killed and seven others (were) wounded in the attack," Takor said in a statement.

Two attackers were killed in an operation to secure the temple following the raid, he said, with one Taliban fighter also killed.

While the number of bombings across Afghanistan has dropped since the Taliban seized power in August, several fatal attacks have hit the country in recent months.

"I heard gunshots and blasts," Gurnam Singh, a Sikh community leader, told AFP from close to the scene of Saturday's attack soon after the raid began.

"Generally at that time in the morning we have several Sikh devotees who come to offer prayers at the gurdwara (temple complex)."

Footage posted on social media after the attack showed shattered pillars and walls in the temple's main prayer hall, with debris scattered across the floor.

A section of a building near the temple also caught fire, an AFP correspondent reported from the area. -AFP









