Congress to hold 'Satyagraha' in solidarity with protesters

NEW DELHI, June 18: The Congress will hold a 'satyagraha' on Sunday to express its solidarity with the country's youth who have taken to the streets to protest against the Centre's Agnipath scheme for contractual recruitment into the armed forces. Congress MPs, its working committee members and office-bearers of the All India Congress Committee will participate in the demonstration to be held at the Jantar Mantar in Delhi.This comes amid intensified protests across the country by a section of the youth, mostly defence aspirants, demanding the scheme be rolled back. A Congress leader told news agency PTI that the Centre's latest recruitment model has enraged the youth of the country, and they are demonstrating on the streets. "Hence, it becomes our responsibility to stand by them," he added.

In a statement, Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi also assured the agitators of her party's support against the Agnipath scheme, while urging them to consider a 'non-violent' form of protest. -HT











