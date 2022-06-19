Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 19 June, 2022, 8:44 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Police detain protestors during a demonstration against

Published : Sunday, 19 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 153

Police detain protestors during a demonstration against

Police detain protestors during a demonstration against

Police detain protestors during a demonstration against the government's new 'Agnipath' recruitment scheme for the army, navy, and air forces in Chennai on June 18.    photo : AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Modi pens emotional blog as his mother turns 100
One killed as gunmen storm Sikh temple in Afghan capital
British PM Johnson in Kyiv on second visit: Zelensky
A demonstrator holds a placard shouts slogans during a protest rally
Congress to hold 'Satyagraha' in solidarity with protesters
Police detain protestors during a demonstration against
'Fierce battles' outside Severodonetsk: Governor
Russia putting world in danger of famine, warns EU


Latest News
Ctg landslide: 19 shelter centres opened after 4 deaths
Momen for more Bangladesh-India economic bonhomie
FBCCI demands postponing decision of the closure of shops, markets
EC starts talks with political parties over EVM Sunday
Only AL stands beside flood victims: Hasan
'Omanush' released in 41 theatres
Bangladesh staring at defeat against West Indies inside 3 days
Teenage girl commits suicide in Barguna
'DCs earn notoriety of partisanship,' says Akbar Ali Khan
Biden falls from bike but is unhurt
Most Read News
'Agnipath' protests: 12 trains burnt, stations vandalised
Sri Lanka asks govt employees to work from home
British PM in Kyiv on 2nd visit
Assam, Meghalaya floods death toll rise to 31
Sylhet, Sunamganj deluged
Dengue on rise: 29 more hospitalised in 24hrs
4 of two families killed in Ctg landslides
Bangladesh must follow IMDG code
The dream comes true
Osmani Airport shut down
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft