Nasima Begum, Member (Secretary) of Department of Socio-Economic Infrastructure (SEI), Planning Commission visits Sheikh Kamal IT Business Incubator at Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (CUET) on Saturday. CUET Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Mohammad Rafiqul Alam, Project Director (Deputy Secretary) of Incubator Installation Project Syed Zahurul Islam, Director of Incubator Prof Dr Mohammad Mashiul Haque, Registrar (Additional Responsibilities) of CUET Prof Dr Faruq-uz-Zaman Chowdhury, Director of Student Welfare Prof Dr Mohammad Rezaul Karim, Chief Engineer Mohammad Sirajul Islam and other senior officials were present on the occasion. photo: observer