DMP arrests 41 for selling, consuming drugs in city

Members of the Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) in several anti-drug raids arrested a total of 41 people on charges of selling and consuming drugs during the last 24 hours till 6:00am on Saturday.

The DB in association with local police carried out the drives simultaneously at different parts of the metropolis from 6am of June 17, according to a DMP release.

During the anti-drug raids, police seized six gram and 85 small packet of heroin, 13.55 kilograms of cannabis, and 4,950 pieces of contraband yaba tablets and 343 bottle of phensidyl from their possessions, the release added.

Police filed 31 separate cases against the arrestees in these connections with respective police stations under the Narcotics Control Act. -BSS









