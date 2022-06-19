10,527 pass Bar Council preli test

A total of 10,527 candidates have passed the multiple choice question (MCQ) examination for Bangladesh Bar Council enrolment.

However, results of 27 more have been kept withheld.

The result was published in a bar council notice signed by its secretary in-charge Md. Afzal-ur Rahman on Friday night.

Earlier, 40,696 aspirants participated in the entry test held at 26 centres in the capital from 3-4pm on Friday.

MCQ exam is the first step for the enrolment as an advocate, followed by written examination and viva voce. -BSS







