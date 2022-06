MADARIPUR, June 18: Members of Rapid Action Battalion in a drive arrested a youth with drug crystal meth (ice) from Kalkini Upazila of the district on Friday night.

The arrested was identified as Sayed Sarker, 19, hailed from Madaripur Sadar Upazila.

Company commander of RAB-8 Mohammad Sadequl Islam said in a press release this morning. -BSS